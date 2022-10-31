Premier League – Risultati 13^ Giornata

Campionato Premier League 13^ Giornata
|Data
|Incontro
|29/10/2022
|Leicester
|Manchester City
|0
|1
|29/10/2022
|Bournemouth
|Tottenham
|2
|3
|29/10/2022
|Brentford
|Wolves
|1
|1
|29/10/2022
|Brighton
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|29/10/2022
|Crystal Palace
|Southampton
|1
|0
|29/10/2022
|Newcastle
|Aston Villa
|4
|0
|29/10/2022
|Fulham
|Everton
|0
|0
|29/10/2022
|Liverpool
|Leeds
|1
|2
|30/10/2022
|Arsenal
|Nottingham
|5
|0
|30/10/2022
|Manchester U.
|West Ham
|1
|0
Classifica
|Squadra
|Pt
|G
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|Arsenal
|31
|12
|10
|1
|1
|30
|11
|6
|0
|0
|19
|7
|4
|1
|1
|11
|4
|Manchester City
|29
|12
|9
|2
|1
|37
|11
|6
|0
|0
|27
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|5
|Tottenham
|26
|13
|8
|2
|3
|26
|16
|5
|0
|1
|16
|6
|3
|2
|2
|10
|10
|Newcastle
|24
|13
|6
|6
|1
|24
|10
|4
|3
|0
|16
|5
|2
|3
|1
|8
|5
|Manchester U.
|23
|12
|7
|2
|3
|17
|16
|4
|1
|1
|9
|4
|3
|1
|2
|8
|12
|Chelsea
|21
|12
|6
|3
|3
|17
|15
|3
|2
|0
|10
|5
|3
|1
|3
|7
|10
|Fulham
|19
|13
|5
|4
|4
|22
|22
|3
|3
|1
|13
|11
|2
|1
|3
|9
|11
|Brighton
|18
|12
|5
|3
|4
|19
|15
|3
|2
|1
|10
|4
|2
|1
|3
|9
|11
|Liverpool
|16
|12
|4
|4
|4
|23
|15
|4
|2
|1
|18
|7
|0
|2
|3
|5
|8
|Crystal Palace
|16
|12
|4
|4
|4
|13
|16
|4
|1
|2
|10
|8
|0
|3
|2
|3
|8
|Brentford
|15
|13
|3
|6
|4
|19
|22
|3
|3
|1
|13
|7
|0
|3
|3
|6
|15
|Everton
|14
|13
|3
|5
|5
|11
|12
|2
|2
|2
|6
|4
|1
|3
|3
|5
|8
|West Ham
|14
|13
|4
|2
|7
|11
|13
|3
|1
|2
|8
|6
|1
|1
|5
|3
|7
|Bournemouth
|13
|13
|3
|4
|6
|12
|28
|2
|2
|3
|6
|8
|1
|2
|3
|6
|20
|Leeds
|12
|12
|3
|3
|6
|15
|19
|2
|2
|2
|8
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|13
|Southampton
|12
|13
|3
|3
|7
|11
|20
|1
|3
|2
|7
|8
|2
|0
|5
|4
|12
|Aston Villa
|12
|13
|3
|3
|7
|11
|20
|3
|1
|2
|8
|5
|0
|2
|5
|3
|15
|Leicester
|11
|13
|3
|2
|8
|21
|25
|2
|2
|3
|9
|6
|1
|0
|5
|12
|19
|Wolves
|10
|13
|2
|4
|7
|6
|19
|2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|2
|5
|3
|11
|Nottingham
|9
|13
|2
|3
|8
|8
|28
|2
|1
|3
|7
|9
|0
|2
|5
|1
|19