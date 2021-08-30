Nils Politt vince il Deutschaland Tour

Norimberga, domenica 29 agosto 2021 – Nils Politt (Bora - hansgrohe) porta a casa la prima maglia della classifica generale della sua carriera. Ed è proprio la sua gara di casa, il Deutschland Tour, a preparare il terreno per questo debutto. Politt ha vinto la gara con 4 secondi di vantaggio sul compagno di squadra Pascal Ackermann e Alexander Kristoff (UAE-Team Emirates). Il norvegese ha sconfitto Ackermann nello sprint finale, assicurandosi la sua seconda vittoria di tappa nel Deutschland Tour di quest'anno. L'ultima tappa tra Erlangen e Norimberga ha mantenuto le promesse: breve solo 156 chilometri ma costellata di numerose salite, la corsa è andata avanti sin dall'inizio. Politt ei suoi compagni di squadra hanno dovuto lottare fino all'ultimo giro per neutralizzare tutti gli attacchi alla maglia rossa. Dopo Matej Mohorič nel 2018 e Jasper Stuyven nel 2019, Politt scrive la storia come pcorridore tedesco a vincere il rinato Deutschland Tour. ©DeutschlandTour_Marcel Hilger

Correlati