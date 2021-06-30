Tour de France, cronomtetro individuale. Dominio di Pogacar. Van der Poel in maglia gialla

Oggi la quinta tappa del Tour de France 2021, la cronometro individuale di 27,2 chilometri da Changé a Laval Espace Mayenne.

Tadej Pogacar è stato il vero dominatore della prova Alle sue spalle Stefan Kung battuto di 18”. Lo sloveno ha guadagnato diversi secondi su tutti gli avversari in lotta per la classifica generale. Il orimo degli italiania Mattia cattaneo , ottavo.Van der Poel rimane in maglia gialla. nella foto Pogacar in azione)

ORDINE D’ARRIVO TOUR DE FRANCE 2021: QUINTA TAPPA

1 POGAČAR Tadej UAE-Team Emirates 120 100 0:32:00 51.000

2 KÜNG Stefan Groupama – FDJ 50 70 0:19 50.500

3 VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Jumbo-Visma 25 50 0:27 50.293

4 VAN AERT Wout Team Jumbo-Visma 15 40 0:30 50.215

5 VAN DER POEL Mathieu Alpecin-Fenix 5 32 0:31 50.190

6 ASGREEN Kasper Deceuninck – Quick Step 26 0:37 50.036

7 ROGLIČ Primož Team Jumbo-Visma 22 0:44 49.857

8 CATTANEO Mattia Deceuninck – Quick Step 18 0:55 49.580

9 PORTE Richie INEOS Grenadiers 14 ,, 49.580

10 LUTSENKO Alexey Astana – Premier Tech 10 1:00 49.455

11 BJERG Mikkel UAE-Team Emirates 8 1:01 49.430

12 CORT Magnus EF Education – Nippo 6 1:07 49.280

13 URÁN Rigoberto EF Education – Nippo 4 1:08 49.256

14 ALAPHILIPPE Julian Deceuninck – Quick Step 2 1:11 49.181

15 LATOUR Pierre Team TotalEnergies 1 1:14 49.107

16 THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 1:18 49.009

17 KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren Team DSM 1:19 48.984

18 BISSEGGER Stefan EF Education – Nippo 1:22 48.911

19 POWLESS Neilson EF Education – Nippo 1:40 48.475

20 DURBRIDGE Luke Team BikeExchange 1:42 48.427

21 KRUIJSWIJK Steven Team Jumbo-Visma ,, 48.427

CLASSIFICA GENERALE – MAGLIA GIALLA

01 – [NED] Mathieu van der Poel [BEL] Alpecin-Fenix 16:51:41

02 4 [SLO] Tadej Pogacar [UAE] UAE Team Emirates + 08

03 1 [BEL] Wout Van Aert [NED] Jumbo-Visma + 30

04 2 [FRA] Julian Alaphilippe [BEL] Deceuninck-Quick Step + 48

05 6 [KAZ] Alexey Lutsenko [KAZ] Astana-Premier Tech + 01:21

06 3 [FRA] Pierre Latour [FRA] Team TotalEnergies + 01:28

07 7 [COL] Rigoberto Uran [USA] EF Education-NIPPO + 01:29

08 15 [DEN] Jonas Vingegaard [NED] Jumbo-Visma + 01:43

09 6 [ECU] Richard Carapaz [GBR] INEOS Grenadiers + 01:44

10 10 [SLO] Primoz Roglic [NED] Jumbo-Visma + 01:48

11 11 [DEN] Kasper Asgreen [BEL] Deceuninck-Quick Step + 01:49

12 6 [GBR] Geraint Thomas [GBR] INEOS Grenadiers + 01:54

13 8 [NED] Wilco Kelderman [GER] BORA-hansgrohe + 01:56

14 7 [ESP] Enric Mas [ESP] Movistar Team + 01:58

15 2 [NED] Bauke Mollema [USA] Trek-Segafredo + 02:08

16 1 [DEN] Jakob Fuglsang [KAZ] Astana-Premier Tech + 02:16

17 7 [FRA] David Gaudu [FRA] Groupama-FDJ + 02:35

18 10 [COL] Nairo Quintana [FRA] Arkéa-Samsic + 02:45

19 3 [ITA] Vincenzo Nibali [USA] Trek-Segafredo + 02:55

Domani la 6^ Tappa