Vuelta 2021. Si accende la luce Bardet

Redazione 28 Agosto 2021 Ciclismo






 

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) ha realizzato nella tappa 14 quello per cui era venuto alla Vuelta 21: una spettacolare vittoria di tappa dopo una battaglia di un giorno in montagna. 

Il francese è stato lo scalatore più forte della fuga a conquistare la vittoria in cima all'arrivo in vetta senza precedenti di Pico Villuercas, davanti a Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) e Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix). Bardfet prende anche la maglia a pois. Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar Team) ha attaccato i suoi rivali in classifica e Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) ha perso qualche secondo ma si aggrappa a La Roja davanti a Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) e Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma

DELIZIA DELL'ARDET



Crediti fotografici: Unipublic / Photogomez Sport