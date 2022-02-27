Premier League, i risultati della 27^ giornata:

Brentford, battuto dal Newcastle. Il City di Guardiola batte l’Everton a Goodison Park: decisivo Foden nel finale. Conte batte Bielsa, lo United frena a Old Trafford con il Watford, pari anche tra Palace e Burnley. I Villans vincono a Brighton
LEEDS-TOTTENHAM 0-4
10′ Doherty, 15′ Kulusevski, 27′ Kane, 85′ Son
MANCHESTER UNITED-WATFORD 0-0
C. PALACE-BURNLEY 1-1
9′ Schlupp (CP), 46′ Milivojevic (CP)
BRENTFORD-NEWCASTLE 0-2
33′ Joelinton, 44′ Willock
BRIGHTON-ASTON VILLA 0-2
17′ Cash, 68′ Watkins
EVERTON-MANCHESTER CITY 0-1
82′ Foden