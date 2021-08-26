Vuelta: tappa a Nielsen. Eking difende la maglia Roja

Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education Nippo) è ovunque! Il giorno dopo che Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) gli ha strappato di poco la vittoria sulle piste di Valdepeñas de Jaen e una settimana dopo la sua spettacolare vittoria a Cullera, il danese ha dominato lo sprint in un gruppo ridotto per le strade di Cordoba a cap un'altra impegnativa tappa 12 de La Vuelta 21. Questa è la sua quinta vittoria nel Grand Tour spagnolo, cinque anni dopo la prima. Lo strano Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) ha salvato La Roja per un altro Crediti fotografici: Unipublic / Photogomez Sport

