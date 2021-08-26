SERIE BKT – Designazioni 2ª Giornata di andata

Si rendono noti i nominativi degli Arbitri, degli Assistenti, dei IV Ufficiali, dei Var e degli Avar che dirigeranno le gare valide per la 2ª giornata di andata del Campionato di Serie B 2021/22 in programma domenica 29 Agosto.



BRESCIA – COSENZA Venerdì 27/8 h. 20.30
MERAVIGLIA
COLAROSSI – NUZZI
IV: MONALDI
Var: FABBRI
Avar: BACCINI

CITTADELLA – CROTONE h. 18.00
ZUFFERLI
LOMBARDO – BARONE
IV: FIERO
VAR: NASCA
AVAR: FIORE

LR VICENZA – FROSINONE Sabato 28/8 h. 18.00
MINELLI
DI MONTE – SACCENTI
IV: PERENZONI
VAR: NASCA
AVAR: MUTO

LECCE – COMO h. 20.30
MARCHETTI
MARCHI – MASSARA
IV: SCATENA
VAR: FOURNEAU
AVAR: IMPERIALE

MONZA – CREMONESE h. 20.30
PICCININI
MORO – AFFATATO
IV: MAGGIO
VAR: MAZZOLENI
AVAR: GALETTO

PARMA – BENEVENTO h. 20.30
COLOMBO
BINDONI – PAGLIARDINI
IV: BITONTI
VAR: PAIRETTO
AVAR: CARBONE

PERUGIA – ASCOLI Sabato 28/8 h. 20.30
VALERI
PAGNOTTA – GUALTIERI
IV: FELICIANI
VAR: SOZZA
AVAR: TOLFO

PISA – ALESSANDRIA Venerdì 27/8 h. 18.00
COSSO
SECHI – LAUDATO
IV: TREMOLADA
VAR: MARINI
AVAR: LO CICERO

REGGINA – TERNANA h. 20.30
DI MARTINO
PERETTI – MASTRODONATO
IV: PASCARELLA
VAR: DI PAOLO
AVAR: CAPALDO

SPAL – PORDENONE h. 20.30
AYROLDI
GROSSI – CIPRIANI
IV: GUALTIERI
VAR: MAGGIONI
AVAR: PAGANESSI