Vuelta 2021: tappa a Storer Eiking nuova maglia Roja

Michael Storer (Team DSM) ha conquistato un'altra vittoria in solitaria a Rincon de la Victoria, al termine della tappa 10 de La Vuelta 21, pochi giorni dopo aver dominato la salita al Balcon de Alicante . L'australiano è stato il corridore più forte di una fuga impressionante sull'afalto del Puerto de Almachar, dove anche Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) è andato per un forte attacco. Ma lo sloveno è caduto nella discesa successiva. È risalito velocemente in sella alla sua bici per tagliare il traguardo a 11'49'' dietro al vincitore di tappa. Quel divario gli ha fatto perdere La Roja contro Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), anche lui parte della fuga. È il secondo leader norvegese della Vuelta, 15 anni dopo l'iconico Thor Hushovd. Crediti fotografici: Unipublic / Photogomez Sport

