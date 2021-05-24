Serie A: Torino-Benevento 1-1. Gli scatti di Fabio Petrosino

SDtadio Olimpico “Grandse Torino” , Torino-Benevento , le fotodi Fabio Petrosino
Samir Ujkani of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Davide Nicola, head coach of Torino FC, during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Tomas Rincon of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Cristian Ansaldi of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Mergim Vojvoda of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Gleison Bremer of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Antonio Sanabria of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Simone Verdi of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Kamil Glik (Benevento Calcio) during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Filippo Inzaghi, headcoach Benevento Calcio during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Filippo Inzaghi, headcoach Benevento Calcio during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Kamil Glik (Benevento Calcio) during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Armando Izzo of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Gleison Bremer of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Tomas Rincon of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Gleison Bremer of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Armando Izzo of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Simone Zaza of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Bryan Dabo (Benevento Calcio) during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Cristian Ansaldi of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Tomas Rincon of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Simone Verdi of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Simone Zaza of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Alessandro Buongiorno of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Riccardo Improta (Benevento Calcio) during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Armando Izzo of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Mergim Vojvoda of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Andrea Belotti of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Andrea Belotti of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 23th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Correlati