Premier League. Risultati 2^ Giornata

Il Chelsea batte l’Arsenal 0-2 con Lukaku al debutto e subito in gol
Liverpool-Burnley 2-0 (18′ Jota, 69′ Mané)
Aston Villa-Newcastle 2-0 (45+3′ Ings, 62′ rig. El Ghazi)
Crystal Palace-Brentford 0-0
Leeds-Everton 2-2 (30′ rig. Calvert-Lewin, 41′ Klich, 50′ Gray, 73′ Raphinha)
Manchester City-Norwich 5-0 (7′ aut. Hanley, 22′ Grealish, 64′ Laporte, 71′ Sterling, 84′ Mahrez)
Brighton-Watford 2-0 (10′ Duffy, 41′ Maupay)
Domenica 22 agosto
Southampton-Manchester Utd 1-1 (30′ Adams, 55′ Greenwood)
Wolverhampton-Tottenham 0-1 (9′ rig. Alli)
Arsenal-Chelsea 0-2 (15′ Lukaku, 35′ James)
Lunedì 23 agosto
West Ham-Leicester 4-1 (26′ Fornals, 56′ Benrahma, 70′ Tielemans, 80′, 84′ Antonio)
CLASSIFICA
Liverpool 6
Brighton 6
Tottenham 6
Chelsea 6
West Ham 6
Brentford 4
Everton 4
Manchester Utd 4
Watford 3
Leicester 3
Manchester City 3
Aston Villa 3
Crystal Palace 1
Leeds 1
Southampton 1
Burnley 0
Wolverhampton 0
Newcastle 0
Arsenal 0
Norwich 0