Giro d’Italia: 15^ tappa vinta da Campenaerts. Bernal in Rosa

Victor Campenaerts (Team Ohubeka-Assos) ha vinto la 15^ tappa dsel Giroi d’Italia Da Grado a Gorizia.
Vittoria in volata di Campaneaters sul compagno di fuga Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix).
Una maxi caduta ha tolto dalle scene due protagonisti di questa prima parte di Giro, Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) e Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education Nippo),
La tappa si è infiammata negli ultimi 30 chilometri, con lo stesso Campenaerts che ha iniziato a fare selezione portandosi dietro Riesebeek ed Albert Torres (Movistar); lo spagnolo perde poi contatto e negli ultimi chilometri se la giocano in due, con il belga che vince allo sprint. TerzoNikias Arndt (Team DSM). Miglior italiano Simone Consonni (Cofidis), quarto, Dario Cataldo sesto e Stefano Oldani tredicesimo.
GIRO D’ITALIA 2021, CLASSIFICA QUINDICESIMA TAPPA
1 CAMPENAERTS Victor Team Qhubeka ASSOS 100 80 3:25:25
2 RIESEBEEK Oscar Alpecin-Fenix 40 50 ,,
3 ARNDT Nikias Team DSM 20 35 0:07
4 CONSONNI Simone Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 12 25 ,,
5 HERMANS Quinten Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 4 18 ,,
6 CATALDO Dario Movistar Team 15 ,,
7 MOLLEMA Bauke Trek – Segafredo 12 0:09
8 TORRES Albert Movistar Team 10 0:44
9 MOLANO Juan Sebastián UAE-Team Emirates 8 1:02
10 WALSCHEID Max Team Qhubeka ASSOS 6 ,,
11 DE BONDT Dries Alpecin-Fenix 5 ,,
12 WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz Team Qhubeka ASSOS 4 ,,
13 OLDANI Stefano Lotto Soudal 3 ,,
14 VAN DEN BERG Lars Groupama – FDJ 2 ,,
15 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Soudal 1 1:09
16 PUCCIO Salvatore INEOS Grenadiers 17:21
17 GANNA Filippo INEOS Grenadiers ,,
18 CASTROVIEJO Jonathan INEOS Grenadiers ,,
19 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan INEOS Grenadiers ,,
20 JUUL-JENSEN Christopher Team BikeExchange ,,
La Classifica generale dopo la 15^ tappa
1 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 20 62:13:33
2 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 1:33
3 CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 1:51
4 VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 1:57
5 CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo 2:11
6 CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 3:03
7 EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step 3:52
8 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 3:54
9 BARDET Romain Team DSM 4:31
10 FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma 5:37
11 VALTER Attila Groupama – FDJ 7:49
12 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation 7:50
13 ALMEIDA João Deceuninck – Quick Step 8:32
14 FORMOLO Davide UAE-Team Emirates 9:52
15 SCHULTZ Nick Team BikeExchange 10:15
16 BENNETT George Team Jumbo-Visma 11:48
17 NIBALI Vincenzo Trek – Segafredo 14:25
18 TAARAMÄE Rein Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 16:04
19 BOUWMAN Koen Team Jumbo-Visma 16:07
20 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 16:43
Domani 24 Maggio , 16^ tappa da Sacile e Cortina 212 Km.