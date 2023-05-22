Manchester City campione Premier League

La Premier è di nuovo del Manchester City, per il terzo anno di fila e la quinta volta nelle ultime 6 stagioni. La certezza del titolo stavolta arriva senza giocare, con Guardiola e i suoi giocatori davanti alla tv a guardare l’Arsenal perdere 1-0 in casa del Nottingham Forest
I Risultati
|Giornata Nº 37
|Data
|Risultato
|20/05/2023
|Tottenham
|Brentford
|1
|3
|20/05/2023
|Bournemouth
|Manchester U.
|0
|1
|20/05/2023
|Fulham
|Crystal Palace
|2
|2
|20/05/2023
|Liverpool
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|20/05/2023
|Wolves
|Everton
|1
|1
|20/05/2023
|Nottingham
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|21/05/2023
|West Ham
|Leeds
|3
|1
|21/05/2023
|Brighton
|Southampton
|3
|1
|21/05/2023
|Manchester City
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|22/05/2023
|Newcastle
|Leicester
Classifica
|Totali
|In casa
|Fuori Casa
|Squadra
|Pt
|G
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|Manchester City
|88
|36
|28
|4
|4
|93
|31
|17
|1
|1
|60
|17
|11
|3
|3
|33
|14
|Arsenal
|81
|37
|25
|6
|6
|83
|43
|13
|3
|2
|48
|25
|12
|3
|4
|35
|18
|Newcastle
|69
|36
|19
|12
|5
|67
|32
|11
|5
|2
|36
|14
|8
|7
|3
|31
|18
|Manchester U.
|69
|36
|21
|6
|9
|52
|41
|13
|3
|1
|30
|8
|8
|3
|8
|22
|33
|Liverpool
|66
|37
|19
|9
|9
|71
|43
|13
|5
|1
|46
|17
|6
|4
|8
|25
|26
|Brighton
|61
|36
|18
|7
|11
|70
|50
|10
|3
|5
|36
|20
|8
|4
|6
|34
|30
|Aston Villa
|58
|37
|17
|7
|13
|49
|45
|11
|2
|5
|31
|20
|6
|5
|8
|18
|25
|Tottenham
|57
|37
|17
|6
|14
|66
|62
|12
|1
|6
|37
|25
|5
|5
|8
|29
|37
|Brentford
|56
|37
|14
|14
|9
|57
|46
|9
|7
|2
|34
|18
|5
|7
|7
|23
|28
|Fulham
|52
|37
|15
|7
|15
|54
|51
|8
|5
|6
|31
|29
|7
|2
|9
|23
|22
|Crystal Palace
|44
|37
|11
|11
|15
|39
|48
|7
|6
|5
|20
|22
|4
|5
|10
|19
|26
|Chelsea
|43
|36
|11
|10
|15
|36
|42
|6
|6
|6
|19
|18
|5
|4
|9
|17
|24
|Wolves
|41
|37
|11
|8
|18
|31
|53
|9
|3
|7
|19
|20
|2
|5
|11
|12
|33
|West Ham
|40
|37
|11
|7
|19
|41
|53
|8
|4
|7
|26
|24
|3
|3
|12
|15
|29
|Bournemouth
|39
|37
|11
|6
|20
|37
|70
|6
|4
|9
|20
|28
|5
|2
|11
|17
|42
|Nottingham
|37
|37
|9
|10
|18
|37
|67
|8
|6
|5
|27
|24
|1
|4
|13
|10
|43
|Everton
|33
|37
|7
|12
|18
|33
|57
|5
|3
|10
|15
|27
|2
|9
|8
|18
|30
|Leeds
|31
|37
|7
|10
|20
|47
|74
|5
|7
|6
|25
|33
|2
|3
|14
|22
|41
|Leicester
|30
|36
|8
|6
|22
|49
|67
|4
|4
|10
|21
|26
|4
|2
|12
|28
|41
|Southampton
|24
|37
|6
|6
|25
|32
|69
|2
|4
|12
|15
|33
|4
|2
|13
|17
|36