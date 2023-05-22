Manchester City campione Premier League

La Premier è di nuovo del Manchester City, per il terzo anno di fila e la quinta volta nelle ultime 6 stagioni. La certezza del titolo stavolta arriva senza giocare, con Guardiola e i suoi giocatori davanti alla tv a guardare l’Arsenal perdere 1-0 in casa del Nottingham Forest

I Risultati

Giornata Nº 37
DataRisultato
20/05/2023TottenhamBrentford13
20/05/2023BournemouthManchester U.01
20/05/2023FulhamCrystal Palace22
20/05/2023LiverpoolAston Villa11
20/05/2023WolvesEverton11
20/05/2023NottinghamArsenal10
21/05/2023West HamLeeds31
21/05/2023BrightonSouthampton31
21/05/2023Manchester CityChelsea10
22/05/2023NewcastleLeicester

Classifica

TotaliIn casaFuori Casa
SquadraPtGVNPRfRsVNPRfRsVNPRfRs
 Manchester City8836284493311711601711333314
 Arsenal8137256683431332482512343518
 Newcastle6936191256732115236148733118
 Manchester U.69362169524113313088382233
 Liverpool663719997143135146176482526
 Brighton6136187117050103536208463430
 Aston Villa5837177134945112531206581825
 Tottenham5737176146662121637255582937
 Brentford563714149574697234185772328
 Fulham523715715545185631297292322
 Crystal Palace44371111153948765202245101926
 Chelsea4336111015364266619185491724
 Wolves4137118183153937192025111233
 West Ham4037117194153847262433121529
 Bournemouth3937116203770649202852111742
 Nottingham3737910183767865272414131043
 Everton3337712183357531015272981830
 Leeds3137710204774576253323142241
 Leicester3036862249674410212642122841
 Southampton2437662532692412153342131736