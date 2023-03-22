Premier League – Arsenal:poker al Crystal Palace
Redazione 22 Marzo 2023 Calcio Estero Commenti disabilitati su Premier League – Arsenal:poker al Crystal Palace
|Giornata Nº 28
|Data
|17/03/2023
|Nottingham
|Newcastle
|1
|2
|18/03/2023
|Aston Villa
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|18/03/2023
|Brentford
|Leicester
|1
|1
|18/03/2023
|Southampton
|Tottenham
|3
|3
|18/03/2023
|Wolves
|Leeds
|2
|4
|18/03/2023
|Chelsea
|Everton
|2
|2
|19/03/2023
|Arsenal
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
Classifica
|Squadra
|Pt
|G
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
| Arsenal
|69
|28
|22
|3
|3
|66
|26
|11
|2
|1
|38
|17
|11
|1
|2
|28
|9
| Manchester City
|61
|27
|19
|4
|4
|67
|25
|11
|1
|1
|43
|13
|8
|3
|3
|24
|12
| Manchester U.
|50
|26
|15
|5
|6
|41
|35
|9
|3
|1
|24
|8
|6
|2
|5
|17
|27
| Tottenham
|49
|28
|15
|4
|9
|52
|40
|10
|0
|4
|29
|16
|5
|4
|5
|23
|24
| Newcastle
|47
|26
|12
|11
|3
|39
|19
|7
|5
|1
|21
|9
|5
|6
|2
|18
|10
| Liverpool
|42
|26
|12
|6
|8
|47
|29
|9
|3
|1
|34
|9
|3
|3
|7
|13
|20
| Brighton
|42
|25
|12
|6
|7
|46
|31
|7
|2
|4
|22
|11
|5
|4
|3
|24
|20
| Brentford
|42
|27
|10
|12
|5
|43
|34
|7
|6
|1
|28
|14
|3
|6
|4
|15
|20
| Fulham
|39
|27
|11
|6
|10
|38
|37
|6
|4
|4
|21
|20
|5
|2
|6
|17
|17
| Aston Villa
|38
|27
|11
|5
|11
|35
|39
|7
|2
|5
|23
|19
|4
|3
|6
|12
|20
| Chelsea
|38
|27
|10
|8
|9
|29
|28
|6
|4
|3
|16
|10
|4
|4
|6
|13
|18
| Crystal Palace
|27
|28
|6
|9
|13
|22
|38
|4
|5
|5
|12
|18
|2
|4
|8
|10
|20
| Wolves
|27
|28
|7
|6
|15
|22
|41
|5
|2
|7
|12
|19
|2
|4
|8
|10
|22
| Leeds
|26
|27
|6
|8
|13
|35
|44
|4
|5
|4
|18
|18
|2
|3
|9
|17
|26
| Everton
|26
|28
|6
|8
|14
|22
|40
|5
|2
|7
|12
|16
|1
|6
|7
|10
|24
| Nottingham
|26
|27
|6
|8
|13
|22
|49
|5
|5
|4
|18
|17
|1
|3
|9
|4
|32
| Leicester
|25
|27
|7
|4
|16
|38
|47
|3
|3
|7
|16
|17
|4
|1
|9
|22
|30
| Bournemouth
|24
|27
|6
|6
|15
|25
|54
|4
|4
|5
|13
|16
|2
|2
|10
|12
|38
| West Ham
|24
|26
|6
|6
|14
|24
|34
|5
|3
|5
|17
|14
|1
|3
|9
|7
|20
| Southampton
|23
|28
|6
|5
|17
|23
|46
|2
|4
|8
|14
|24
|4
|1
|9
|9
|22
Correlati