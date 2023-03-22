Premier League – Arsenal:poker al Crystal Palace

Giornata Nº 28
Data
17/03/2023NottinghamNewcastle12
18/03/2023Aston VillaBournemouth30
18/03/2023BrentfordLeicester11
18/03/2023SouthamptonTottenham33
18/03/2023WolvesLeeds24
18/03/2023ChelseaEverton22
19/03/2023ArsenalCrystal Palace41

Classifica

SquadraPtGVNPRfRsVNPRfRsVNPRfRs
 Arsenal692822336626112138171112289
 Manchester City612719446725111143138332412
 Manchester U.5026155641359312486251727
 Tottenham492815495240100429165452324
 Newcastle47261211339197512195621810
 Liverpool4226126847299313493371320
 Brighton42251267463172422115432420
 Brentford422710125433476128143641520
 Fulham392711610383764421205261717
 Aston Villa382711511353972523194361220
 Chelsea38271089292864316104461318
 Crystal Palace27286913223845512182481020
 Wolves27287615224152712192481022
 Leeds26276813354445418182391726
 Everton26286814224052712161671024
 Nottingham2627681322495541817139432
 Leicester25277416384733716174192230
 Bournemouth242766152554445131622101238
 West Ham2426661424345351714139720
 Southampton2328651723462481424419922