Vuelta: Storer si aggiudica la 7^ tappa, Valverde cade e abbandona

Michael Storer (Team DSM) ha vinto la settima tappa della Vuleta, con arrivo al Balcón de Alicante dopo una grande battaglia Il 24enne scalatore australiano ha distrutto i suoi compagni in fuga sui pendii più ripidi di l'estenuante e inedita salita finale di giornata per conquistare la vittoria davanti a Carlos Verona, che non ha potuto al Movistar Team la vittoria di tappa in una giornata triste per la squadra spagnola. Alejandro Valverde, che partecipava alla sua 15° La Vuelta, ha dovuto abbandonare dopo una caduta. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) mantiene La Maglia Roja per una manciata di secondi davanti a Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Correlati