Vuelta: Jakobsen centra il bis nell’ottava tappa

Fabio Jakobsen ha spinto nel vento per conquistare la sua seconda vittoria a La Vuelta 2021 Alla fine della tappa 8. Il velocista olandese ha goduto di un perfetto distacco dal suo Deceuninck- Compagni di Quick Step a cantare vittoria davanti ad Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) e Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix). Il gruppo si è diviso in alcune occasioni, ma Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) è sopravvissuto alle trappole della giornata per trattenere La Roja alla vigilia di una brutale tappa di montagna con arrivo in vetta sull'Alto de Velefiqu Crediti fotografici: Unipublic / Cxcling

