Giro d’Italia- 13^ tappa.Sprint vincente di Nizzolo. Bernal in maglia Rosa

La 12^ tappa del Guri d’Itala si è risolta tra i velocisti allo sprint. A spuntarla sul traguardo di Verona T è stato Giacomo Nizzolo .
La classifica generale rimane immutata: il colombiano Egan Bernal resta in maglia rosa con 45” di vantaggio sul russo Aleksandr Vlasov, il nostro Damiano Caruso è ottimo terzo a 1’12”, a seguire i due britannici Hugh Carthy (a 1’17”) e Simon Yates (a 1’22”). Giulio Ciccone è ottavo a 2’24”, alle spalle del tedesco Emanuel Buchmann (a 1’50”) e del belga Remco Evenepoel (a 2’22”). Vincenzo Nibali ha attaccato in discesa, recupera sette secondi e guadagna una posizione (Soler si è ritirato): ora è 13mo a 4’04”.
ORDINE D’ARRIVO TREDICESIMA TAPPA
1 NIZZOLO Giacomo Team Qhubeka ASSOS 100 80 4:42:19
2 AFFINI Edoardo Team Jumbo-Visma 40 50 ,,
3 SAGAN Peter BORA – hansgrohe 20 35 ,,
4 CIMOLAI Davide Israel Start-Up Nation 12 25 ,,
5 GAVIRIA Fernando UAE-Team Emirates 4 18 ,,
6 OLDANI Stefano Lotto Soudal 15 ,,
7 PASQUALON Andrea Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 12 ,,
8 KANTER Max Team DSM 10 ,,
9 VIVIANI Elia Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 8 ,,
10 GROENEWEGEN Dylan Team Jumbo-Visma 6 ,,
11 KRIEGER Alexander Alpecin-Fenix 5 ,,
12 NAESEN Lawrence AG2R Citroën Team 4 ,,
13 ALBANESE Vincenzo EOLO-Kometa 3 ,,
14 MOSCHETTI Matteo Trek – Segafredo 2 ,,
15 FIORELLI Filippo Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 1 ,,
16 TAGLIANI Filippo Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec ,,
17 WALSCHEID Max Team Qhubeka ASSOS ,,
18 KLUGE Roger Lotto Soudal ,,
19 DENZ Nico Team DSM ,,
20 CAMPENAERTS Victor Team Qhubeka ASSOS ,,
CLASSIFICA GIRO D’ITALIA 2021 (dopo la tredicesima tappa)
1 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 20 53:11:42
2 VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 0:45
3 CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 1:12
4 CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo 1:17
5 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 1:22
6 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe 1:50
7 EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step 2:22
8 CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 2:24
9 FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma 2:49
10MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 3:15
11BARDET Romain Team DSM 3:29
12 VALTER Attila Groupama – FDJ 3:51
13 NIBALI Vincenzo Trek – Segafredo 4:04
14 MOSCON Gianni INEOS Grenadiers 4:25
15 TAARAMÄE Rein Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 5:43
16 ALMEIDA João Deceuninck – Quick Step 7:04
17 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation 7:06
18 18 – FORMOLO Davide UAE-Team Emirates 7:16
19 GUERREIRO Ruben EF Education – Nippo 7:49
20 SCHULTZ Nick Team BikeExchange 8:45
Domani si comimcerà a salire, laa 14^ trappa. Cittaddella- Monte Zoncolan 205 Km.