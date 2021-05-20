Giro d’Italia. Tappa a Vendrame . Bernal conserva la maglia Rosa

Giro d’Italia , vittoria di tappa di Vendrame
Andrea Vendrame ha vinnto la 12^ tappa del Giro d’Italia Siena-Bagno di Romaga di 212 Km.
L’ordine d’arrivo della tappa :
1 VENDRAME Andrea AG2R Citroën Team 100 80 5:43:48
2 HAMILTON Chris Team DSM 40 50 ,,
3 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek – Segafredo 20 35 0:15
4 BENNETT George Team Jumbo-Visma 12 25 ,,
5 VISCONTI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 4 18 1:12
6 BOUCHARD Geoffrey AG2R Citroën Team 15 1:25
7 EDET Nicolas Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 12 1:47
8 PETILLI Simone Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 10 ,,
9 HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich Deceuninck – Quick Step 8 3:00
10 RAVANELLI Simone Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 6 4:19
11 DE BONDT Dries Alpecin-Fenix 5 7:07
12 NIV Guy Israel Start-Up Nation 4 ,,
13 TESFATSION Natnael Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec 3 7:13
14 ALBANESE Vincenzo EOLO-Kometa 2 ,,
15 NIBALI Vincenzo Trek – Segafredo 1 10:07
16 NARVÁEZ Jhonatan INEOS Grenadiers 10:14
17 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers ,,
18 SÁNCHEZ Luis León Astana – Premier Tech ,,
19 STORER Michael Team DSM ,,
20 BOUWMAN Koen Team Jumbo-Visma ,,
1 BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 20 48:29:23
2 VLASOV Aleksandr Astana – Premier Tech 0:45
3 CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 1:12
4 CARTHY Hugh EF Education – Nippo 1:17
5 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange 1:22
6 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe 1:50
7 EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck – Quick Step 2:22
8 CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 2:24
9 FOSS Tobias Team Jumbo-Visma 2:49
10 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe INEOS Grenadiers 3:15
11 BARDET Romain Team DSM 3:29
12 VALTER Attila Groupama – FDJ 3:51
13 NIBALI Vincenzo Trek – Segafredo 4:04
14 MOSCON Gianni INEOS Grenadiers 4:25
15 TAARAMÄE Rein Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 5:43
16 ALMEIDA João Deceuninck – Quick Step 7:04
17 MARTIN Dan Israel Start-Up Nation 7:06
18 FORMOLO Davide UAE-Team Emirates 7:16
19 GUERREIRO Ruben EF Education – Nippo 7:49
20 SCHULTZ Nick Team BikeExchange 8:45
Domami la 13^ tappa Ravenna- Verona di 198 Km.