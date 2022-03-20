Premier League – campionato Inglese

I Risultati 30^ Giornata

Giornata Nº 30
DataIncontroRisultato
10/03/2022NorwichChelsea13
18/03/2022WolvesLeeds23
19/03/2022Aston VillaArsenal01
20/03/2022LeicesterBrentford
20/03/2022TottenhamWest Ham
19/04/2022LiverpoolManchester U.
20/04/2022NewcastleCrystal Palace
20/04/2022Manchester CityBrighton
21/04/2022BurnleySouthampton

Classifica

Manchester City702922436818111240101131288
 Liverpool692921627520113037710323813
 Chelsea59281783571975128101032299
 Arsenal542817384431102324127152019
 Manchester U.50291487484083424186532422
 West Ham48291469483683427206352116
 Tottenham482815310443581423157262120
 Wolves463014412312662716158251511
 Aston Villa362911315414053624216091719
 Southampton352981110364557320143471631
 Crystal Palace34297139393847422173651721
 Leicester33269611404563422183371827
 Brighton332971210263635710204731616
 Newcastle312971012324946420253481224
 Brentford30298615324552816193471626
 Leeds29307815346744717293481738
 Everton25277416294761719191391028
 Watford222964192955211114344381521
 Burnley212731212223826510161671222
 Norwich172945201863231010312210832