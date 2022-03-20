Premier League – campionato Inglese

I Risultati 30^ Giornata
|Giornata Nº 30
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|10/03/2022
|Norwich
|Chelsea
|1
|3
|18/03/2022
|Wolves
|Leeds
|2
|3
|19/03/2022
|Aston Villa
|Arsenal
|0
|1
|20/03/2022
|Leicester
|Brentford
|20/03/2022
|Tottenham
|West Ham
|19/04/2022
|Liverpool
|Manchester U.
|20/04/2022
|Newcastle
|Crystal Palace
|20/04/2022
|Manchester City
|Brighton
|21/04/2022
|Burnley
|Southampton
Classifica
|Manchester City
|70
|29
|22
|4
|3
|68
|18
|11
|1
|2
|40
|10
|11
|3
|1
|28
|8
|Liverpool
|69
|29
|21
|6
|2
|75
|20
|11
|3
|0
|37
|7
|10
|3
|2
|38
|13
|Chelsea
|59
|28
|17
|8
|3
|57
|19
|7
|5
|1
|28
|10
|10
|3
|2
|29
|9
|Arsenal
|54
|28
|17
|3
|8
|44
|31
|10
|2
|3
|24
|12
|7
|1
|5
|20
|19
|Manchester U.
|50
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48
|40
|8
|3
|4
|24
|18
|6
|5
|3
|24
|22
|West Ham
|48
|29
|14
|6
|9
|48
|36
|8
|3
|4
|27
|20
|6
|3
|5
|21
|16
|Tottenham
|48
|28
|15
|3
|10
|44
|35
|8
|1
|4
|23
|15
|7
|2
|6
|21
|20
|Wolves
|46
|30
|14
|4
|12
|31
|26
|6
|2
|7
|16
|15
|8
|2
|5
|15
|11
|Aston Villa
|36
|29
|11
|3
|15
|41
|40
|5
|3
|6
|24
|21
|6
|0
|9
|17
|19
|Southampton
|35
|29
|8
|11
|10
|36
|45
|5
|7
|3
|20
|14
|3
|4
|7
|16
|31
|Crystal Palace
|34
|29
|7
|13
|9
|39
|38
|4
|7
|4
|22
|17
|3
|6
|5
|17
|21
|Leicester
|33
|26
|9
|6
|11
|40
|45
|6
|3
|4
|22
|18
|3
|3
|7
|18
|27
|Brighton
|33
|29
|7
|12
|10
|26
|36
|3
|5
|7
|10
|20
|4
|7
|3
|16
|16
|Newcastle
|31
|29
|7
|10
|12
|32
|49
|4
|6
|4
|20
|25
|3
|4
|8
|12
|24
|Brentford
|30
|29
|8
|6
|15
|32
|45
|5
|2
|8
|16
|19
|3
|4
|7
|16
|26
|Leeds
|29
|30
|7
|8
|15
|34
|67
|4
|4
|7
|17
|29
|3
|4
|8
|17
|38
|Everton
|25
|27
|7
|4
|16
|29
|47
|6
|1
|7
|19
|19
|1
|3
|9
|10
|28
|Watford
|22
|29
|6
|4
|19
|29
|55
|2
|1
|11
|14
|34
|4
|3
|8
|15
|21
|Burnley
|21
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22
|38
|2
|6
|5
|10
|16
|1
|6
|7
|12
|22
|Norwich
|17
|29
|4
|5
|20
|18
|63
|2
|3
|10
|10
|31
|2
|2
|10
|8
|32