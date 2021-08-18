Vuelta 2021: Philiipsen vince la 5^ tappa. Elissonde nuova maglia Roja

Già vincitore della  seconda tappa , Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix)  e si è confermato ad ndando a vincere la 5^ tappa , ottenendo ad  Albacete dopo 184,4 km caratterizzata dal forte vento



Il velocista belga ha preceduto sul traguardo Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) e Alberto Dainese (Team DSM). Coinvolto in una caduta a 8 km dalla fine, Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) ha perso La Roja contro Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), che ha solo 5'' di vantaggio su Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma. Domani la 6^ tappa  con  Arrivo in vetta  ad Alto de la Montaña de Cullera.