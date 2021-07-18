Tour de France: Van Aert vince a Parigi. Pogacar trionfo in maglia gialla

18 Luglio 2021

Il campione belga Wout van Aert è riuscito a vincere il galoppo di gruppo degli Champs-Élysées dopo aver preso la tappa del Mont Ventoux e la cronometro nel vigneto di Saint-Émilion



Il belga insacca le ultime due tappe del 108esimo Tour de France davanti al connazionale Jasper Philipsen e Mark Cavendish. Il britannico ha invece vinto la classifica a punti dieci anni dopo la sua prima volta. Tadej Pogacar ha vinto il Tour de France per la seconda volta con Jonas Vingegaard e Richard Carapaz a completare il podio. Il primo degli italiani Mattia Cattaneo piazzatosi 12°.

ORDINE D’ARRIVO 21MA TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2021
 1 WOUT VAN AERT 12 JUMBO – VISMA 02h 39′ 37” – B : 10” –
 2 JASPER PHILIPSEN 105 ALPECIN – FENIX 02h 39′ 37” – B : 6” –
 3 MARK CAVENDISH 55 DECEUNINCK – QUICK – STEP 02h 39′ 37” – B : 4” –
 4 LUKA MEZGEC 177 TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 5 ANDRÉ GREIPEL 34 ISRAEL START-UP NATION 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 6 DANNY VAN POPPEL 216 INTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 7 MICHAEL MATTHEWS 171 TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 8 ALEX ARANBURU DEBA 182 ASTANA – PREMIER TECH 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 9 CYRIL BARTHE 222 B&B HOTELS P/B KTM 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 10 MAXIMILIAN RICHARD WALSCHEID 198 TEAM QHUBEKA NEXTHASH 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 11 DANIEL OSS 75 BORA – HANSGROHE 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 12 IVAN GARCIA CORTINA 64 MOVISTAR TEAM 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 13 SONNY COLBRELLI 163 BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 14 SILVAN DILLIER 102 ALPECIN – FENIX 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 15 MAGNUS CORT NIELSEN 116 EF EDUCATION – NIPPO 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 16 LUKAS PÖSTLBERGER 77 BORA – HANSGROHE 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 17 ANTHONY PEREZ 96 COFIDIS 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 18 MADS PEDERSEN 45 TREK – SEGAFREDO 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 19 CONNOR SWIFT 138 TEAM ARKEA – SAMSIC 02h 39′ 37” – – –
 
CLASSIFICA GENERALE
 1 Tadej POGAČAR   TADEJ POGACAR 1 UAE TEAM EMIRATES 82h 56′ 36” – B : 36” –
 2 Jonas VINGEGAARD   JONAS VINGEGAARD 18 JUMBO – VISMA 83h 01′ 56” + 00h 05′ 20” B : 12” –
 3 Richard CARAPAZ   RICHARD CARAPAZ 22 INEOS GRENADIERS 83h 03′ 39” + 00h 07′ 03” B : 8” –
 4    BEN O’CONNOR 124 AG2R CITROEN TEAM 83h 06′ 38” + 00h 10′ 02” B : 10” –
 5    WILCO KELDERMAN 73 BORA – HANSGROHE 83h 06′ 49” + 00h 10′ 13” – –
 6    ENRIC MAS 65 MOVISTAR TEAM 83h 08′ 19” + 00h 11′ 43” – –
 7    ALEXEY LUTSENKO 188 ASTANA – PREMIER TECH 83h 08′ 59” + 00h 12′ 23” – –
 8    GUILLAUME MARTIN 91 COFIDIS 83h 12′ 09” + 00h 15′ 33” – –
 9    PEIO BILBAO 162 BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS 83h 12′ 40” + 00h 16′ 04” – –
 10    RIGOBERTO URAN 111 EF EDUCATION – NIPPO 83h 15′ 10” + 00h 18′ 34” – –
 11    DAVID GAUDU 81 GROUPAMA – FDJ 83h 18′ 26” + 00h 21′ 50” – –
 12    MATTIA CATTANEO 54 DECEUNINCK – QUICK – STEP 83h 21′ 34” + 00h 24′ 58” B : 6” –
 13    JHOAN ESTEBAN CHAVES 172 TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE 83h 34′ 24” + 00h 37′ 48” – –
 14    LOUIS MEINTJES 211 INTERMARCHE – WANTY – GOBERT MATERIAUX 83h 34′ 45” + 00h 38′ 09” – –
 15    AURÉLIEN PARET PEINTRE 125 AG2R CITROEN TEAM 83h 35′ 45” + 00h 39′ 09” – –
 16    WOUTER POELS 166 BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS 83h 47′ 11” + 00h 50′ 35” B : 6” –
 17    DYLAN TEUNS 167 BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS 83h 48′ 16” + 00h 51′ 40” B : 18” –
 18    RUBEN GUERREIRO 113 EF EDUCATION – NIPPO 83h 50′ 46” + 00h 54′ 10” – –
 19    WOUT VAN AERT 12 JUMBO – VISMA 83h 53′ 38” + 00h 57′ 02” B : 34” –
 20    BAUKE MOLLEMA 44 TREK – SEGAFREDO 83h 58′ 54” + 01h 02′ 18” B : 27”

CLASSIFICA A PUNTI
 1 Mark CAVENDISH   MARK CAVENDISH 55 DECEUNINCK – QUICK – STEP 337 PTS –
 2 Michael MATTHEWS   MICHAEL MATTHEWS 171 TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE 291 PTS –
 3 Sonny COLBRELLI   SONNY COLBRELLI 163 BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS 227 PTS –
 4    JASPER PHILIPSEN 105 ALPECIN – FENIX 216 PTS –
 5    WOUT VAN AERT 12 JUMBO – VISMA 171 PTS –
 6    MATEJ MOHORIC 165 BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS 163 PTS –
 7    JULIAN ALAPHILIPPE 51 DECEUNINCK – QUICK – STEP 163 PTS –
 8    TADEJ POGACAR 1 UAE TEAM EMIRATES 154 PTS –
 9    MICHAEL MØRKØV 58 DECEUNINCK – QUICK – STEP 124 PTS –
 10    JONAS VINGEGAARD 18 JUMBO – VISMA 103 PTS –
 11    PATRICK KONRAD 74 BORA – HANSGROHE 102 PTS –
 12    LUKA MEZGEC 177 TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE 97 PTS –
 13    NILS POLITT 76 BORA – HANSGROHE 86 PTS –
 14    KASPER ASGREEN 52 DECEUNINCK – QUICK – STEP 85 PTS –
 15    ANDRÉ GREIPEL 34 ISRAEL START-UP NATION 79 PTS –
 16    FRANCK BONNAMOUR 223 B&B HOTELS P/B KTM 77 PTS –
 17    STEFAN KÜNG 86 GROUPAMA – FDJ 77 PTS –
 18    BAUKE MOLLEMA 44 TREK – SEGAFREDO 76 PTS –
 19    MATTIA CATTANEO 54 DECEUNINCK – QUICK – STEP 66 PTS –
 20    RICHARD CARAPAZ 22 INEOS GRENADIERS 65 PTS –