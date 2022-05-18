Novità editoriale calda di stampa alla vigilia del 50° anniversario del WRC, che sarà festeggiata nel week-end 21 e 22 maggio a Porto, in occasione del Vodafone Rally Portugal: la collezione editoriale di 100 anni di Storie di Rally si arricchisce di un terzo volume. Dopo 100 anni di Storie di Rally 1 e 2, infatti arriva il numero 3 e dopo l’estate è previsto il quarto e ultimo volume che chiuderà la serie.

Rispettata la tradizione editoriale anche in 100 anni di Storie di Rally 3. Come nei precedenti volumi, è presente una ricca raccolta di aneddoti che spazia dagli albori dei rally ai giorni nostri, dal Mondiale all’Europeo fino al Campionato Italiano e in alcuni casi ai rally locali. Ogni volume è un viaggio a sé nel rallismo e nella sua antica cultura sportiva, essendo una delle più antiche specialità del motorsport.

Un totale di 62 uniche storie raccontate in 238 pagine a firma di Marco Cariati, direttore responsabile di Storie di Rally e di RS rallyslalom…e oltre. Dalla scintilla che scocca tra Fiat e i rally nella seconda metà del Novecento, al DNA rallistico di Toyota, passando per Sandro Munari, la Stratos Prototipo II, Lele Pinto, i rally di Sanremo 1976, Safari 1974 e 1977, Martini Racing, Stig Blomqvist, Jean Ragnotti, le Ferrari Gruppo 4 e Gruppo B di Michelotto, le Lancia ECV ed ECV2, fino al ritiro di Lancia dai rally e ai più interessanti appuntamenti del WRC di inizio nuovo Millennio.

Ciliegina sulla torta è una lunghissima e interessantissima intervista senza sconti con Daniele Audetto – grazie alla preziosa collaborazione di Flavia Pretolani in Munari e di Ariella Mannucci – con le domande dei principali giornalisti sportivi italiani di ieri e di oggi. Domande e risposte a tematica rally che scrivono nuovi aneddoti e riscrivono tante leggende metropolitane. Di prossima pubblicazione 100 anni di Storie di Rally4 che chiuderà la serie di quattro volumi: per un totale di quasi 900 pagine e oltre 300 storie e aneddoti.

Il libro 100 anni di Storie di Rally 3 può essere richiesto da giugno nelle migliori librerie (tra cui la Libreria dell’Automobile e Gilena), come nei principali store online di libri, ed è disponibile da subito su Amazon con spedizione gratuita o Prime.

ENGLISH VERSION



Editorial news hot press on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the WRC, which will be celebrated on the weekend 21 and 22 May in Porto, on the occasion of the Vodafone Rally Portugal: the editorial collection of 100 years of Rally Stories is enriched by a third volume. After 100 years of Rally Stories 1 and 2, in fact, number 3 arrives and after the summer the fourth and final volume is scheduled to close the series.

The editorial tradition has been respected even in 100 years of Rally Stories 3. As in the previous volumes, there is a rich collection of anecdotes ranging from the dawn of rallies to the present day, from the World Championship to the European Championship up to the Italian Championship and in some cases to local rallies. Each volume is a journey in itself into rallying and its ancient sporting culture, being one of the oldest specialties of motorsport.

A total of 62 unique stories told in 238 pages by Marco Cariati, director of Rally Stories and RS rallyslalom … and beyond. From the spark that sparked between Fiat and rallies in the second half of the twentieth century, to Toyota’s rallying DNA, passing through Sandro Munari, the Stratos Prototipo II, Lele Pinto, the 1976 Sanremo rallies, Safari 1974 and 1977, Martini Racing, Stig Blomqvist, Jean Ragnotti, Michelotto’s Group 4 and Group B Ferraris, the Lancia ECV and ECV2, up to the retirement of Lancia from rallies and the most interesting WRC events at the beginning of the new millennium.

The icing on the cake is a very long and very interesting interview without discounts with Daniele Audetto – thanks to the precious collaboration of Flavia Pretolani in Munari and Ariella Mannucci – with questions from the main Italian sports journalists of yesterday and today. Rally-themed questions and answers that write new anecdotes and rewrite many urban legends. 100 years of Rally4 Stories will soon be published, which will close the four-volume series: for a total of almost 900 pages and over 300 stories and anecdotes.

The book 100 years of Stories of Rally 3 can be requested from June in the best bookstores (including the Libreria dell’Automobile and Gilena), as well as in the main online book stores, and is immediately available on Amazon with free or Prime shipping.