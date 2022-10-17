Premier League – Risultati 10^ Giornata

Redazione 17 Ottobre 2022 Calcio Estero Commenti disabilitati su Premier League – Risultati 10^ Giornata

Vittoria del Liverpool 1-0 contro City 1-0

Giornata Nº 10
DataIncontro
14/10/2022BrentfordBrighton20
15/10/2022LeicesterCrystal Palace00
15/10/2022FulhamBournemouth22
15/10/2022WolvesNottingham10
15/10/2022TottenhamEverton20
16/10/2022Aston VillaChelsea02
16/10/2022LeedsArsenal01
16/10/2022Manchester U.Newcastle00
16/10/2022SouthamptonWest Ham11
16/10/2022LiverpoolManchester City10

Classifica

SquadraPtGVNPRfRsVNPRfRsVNPRfRs
 Arsenal27109012410500147401103
 Manchester City2310721331050024522195
 Tottenham2310721221050015422176
 Chelsea19961215103109430266
 Manchester U.169513131521164302711
 Newcastle151036117923011513164
 Brighton14942314112116321288
 Liverpool139342211232016502257
 Brentford13103431817311126032611
 Bournemouth1310343102222144122618
 Fulham12103341620221101111369
 West Ham11103259112126611335
 Crystal Palace10924310122127703135
 Everton10102448111223412257
 Leeds99234111322163013510
 Aston Villa9102357132124502338
 Wolves9102354122213401418
 Southampton81022691812267104311
 Leicester510127152412275005819
 Nottingham51012772311369014114