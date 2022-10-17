Premier League – Risultati 10^ Giornata

Vittoria del Liverpool 1-0 contro City 1-0
|Giornata Nº 10
|Data
|Incontro
|14/10/2022
|Brentford
|Brighton
|2
|0
|15/10/2022
|Leicester
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|15/10/2022
|Fulham
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|15/10/2022
|Wolves
|Nottingham
|1
|0
|15/10/2022
|Tottenham
|Everton
|2
|0
|16/10/2022
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|0
|2
|16/10/2022
|Leeds
|Arsenal
|0
|1
|16/10/2022
|Manchester U.
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|16/10/2022
|Southampton
|West Ham
|1
|1
|16/10/2022
|Liverpool
|Manchester City
|1
|0
Classifica
|Squadra
|Pt
|G
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|Arsenal
|27
|10
|9
|0
|1
|24
|10
|5
|0
|0
|14
|7
|4
|0
|1
|10
|3
|Manchester City
|23
|10
|7
|2
|1
|33
|10
|5
|0
|0
|24
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|5
|Tottenham
|23
|10
|7
|2
|1
|22
|10
|5
|0
|0
|15
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|6
|Chelsea
|19
|9
|6
|1
|2
|15
|10
|3
|1
|0
|9
|4
|3
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Manchester U.
|16
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|15
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|3
|0
|2
|7
|11
|Newcastle
|15
|10
|3
|6
|1
|17
|9
|2
|3
|0
|11
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|4
|Brighton
|14
|9
|4
|2
|3
|14
|11
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|2
|1
|2
|8
|8
|Liverpool
|13
|9
|3
|4
|2
|21
|12
|3
|2
|0
|16
|5
|0
|2
|2
|5
|7
|Brentford
|13
|10
|3
|4
|3
|18
|17
|3
|1
|1
|12
|6
|0
|3
|2
|6
|11
|Bournemouth
|13
|10
|3
|4
|3
|10
|22
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|1
|2
|2
|6
|18
|Fulham
|12
|10
|3
|3
|4
|16
|20
|2
|2
|1
|10
|11
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|West Ham
|11
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|11
|2
|1
|2
|6
|6
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5
|Crystal Palace
|10
|9
|2
|4
|3
|10
|12
|2
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|3
|1
|3
|5
|Everton
|10
|10
|2
|4
|4
|8
|11
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|Leeds
|9
|9
|2
|3
|4
|11
|13
|2
|2
|1
|6
|3
|0
|1
|3
|5
|10
|Aston Villa
|9
|10
|2
|3
|5
|7
|13
|2
|1
|2
|4
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|8
|Wolves
|9
|10
|2
|3
|5
|4
|12
|2
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|4
|1
|8
|Southampton
|8
|10
|2
|2
|6
|9
|18
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|1
|0
|4
|3
|11
|Leicester
|5
|10
|1
|2
|7
|15
|24
|1
|2
|2
|7
|5
|0
|0
|5
|8
|19
|Nottingham
|5
|10
|1
|2
|7
|7
|23
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|0
|1
|4
|1
|14