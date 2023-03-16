Europei 2024. Inghilterra, i convocati da Southgate

Sono 25 i convocati da Gareth Southgate per la doppia sfida di qualificazione a Euro 2024 contro Italia e Ucraina.
I ConvocTI
PORTIERI: Pickford (Everton), Pope (Newcastle), Ramsdale (Arsenal)
DIFENSORI: Chilwell (Chelsea), Dier (Tottenham), Guehi (Crystal Palace), James (Chelsea), Maguire (Manchester United), Shaw (Manchester United), Stones (Manchester City), Trippier (Newcastle), Walker (Manchester City)
CENTROCAMPISTI: Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Maddison (Leicester), Mount (Chelsea), Phillips (Manchester City), Rice (West Ham)
ATTACCANTI: Foden (Manchester City), Grealish (Manchester City), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Saka (Arsenal), Toney (Brentford)