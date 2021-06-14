Uefa Euro 2020: Scozia -Rep.ceca 0-2

14 Giugno 2021
Uefa Euro 2020: Scozia -Rep.ceca 0-2

Nell’esordio a Euro 2020 della Repubblica Ceca  batte la Scozia 2-0

All’Hampden Park di Glasgow ha battuto 2-0  mattatore  del pomeriggio l’attaccante Schick autore di una doppietta: La prima rete al 42’ , di testa su cross di Cofal, raddoppio al 52’  da centrocampo il tiro  sorprendere il portiere scozzese Marshall. Per la Scozia traversa di Hendry e due occasioni per Dykes.


IL TABELLINO

SCOZIA-REP. CECA 0-2
Scozia (3-5-2): Marshall ; Hanley , Cooper , Hendry  (22′ st McGregor ); O’Donnell  (34′ st Forrest ), McTominay , McGinn , Armstrong  (22′ st Fraser ), Robertson ; Dykes  (34′ st Nisbet ), Christie  (1′ st Adams ). A disp.: Gordon, McLaughin, Taylor, Turnbull, Patterson, Gilmour, McKenna. Ct.: Clarke .
Rep. Ceca (4-2-3-1): Vaclik ; Coufal , Celustka , Kalas , Boril ; Soucek , Kral  (22′ st Holes ); Masopust  (32′ st Vydra ), Darida  (43′ st Sevcik ), Jankto  (32′ st Hlozek); Schick  (43′ st Krmencik sv). A disp.: Mandous, Kadebarek, Brabec, Barak, Zima, Mateju, Pekhart. Ct.: Silhavy 
Arbitro: Siebert (Germania)
Marcatori: 42′ Schick, 7′ st Schick
Ammoniti: nessuno