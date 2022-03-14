Premier League, Campionato inglese. Risultati 29^ Giornata

Risultat ie e classifica. Stasera si chiude con Crystal Palace -Manchester City
Sabato 12 marzo
Brighton-Liverpool 0-2 (20′ Diaz, 61′ rig. Salah)
Brentford-Burnley 2-0 (86′, 94′ Toney)
Manchester Utd-Tottenham 3-2 (12′, 38′, 81′ Ronaldo, 35′ rig. Kane, 72′ aut. Maguire)
Domenica 13 marzo
Chelsea-Newcastle 1-0 (89′ Havertz)
Leeds-Norwich 2-1 (14′ Rodrigo, 90’+1 McLean, 90’+4 Gelhardt)
Everton-Wolverhampton 0-1 (49′ Coady)
West Ham-Aston Villa 2-1 (70′ Yarmolenko, 82′ Fornals, 90′ Ramsey)
Southampton-Watford 1-2 (14′, 34′ Cucho, 45′ Elyounoussi)
Arsenal-Leicester 2-0 (11′ Partey, 59′ Lacazette)
Lunedì 14 marzo
Crystal Palace-Manchester City ore 21
La Classifica
|Manchester City
|69
|28
|22
|3
|3
|68
|18
|11
|1
|2
|40
|10
|11
|2
|1
|28
|8
|Liverpool
|66
|28
|20
|6
|2
|73
|20
|11
|3
|0
|37
|7
|9
|3
|2
|36
|13
|Chelsea
|59
|28
|17
|8
|3
|57
|19
|7
|5
|1
|28
|10
|10
|3
|2
|29
|9
|Arsenal
|51
|26
|16
|3
|7
|43
|29
|10
|2
|2
|24
|10
|6
|1
|5
|19
|19
|Manchester U.
|50
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48
|40
|8
|3
|4
|24
|18
|6
|5
|3
|24
|22
|West Ham
|48
|29
|14
|6
|9
|48
|36
|8
|3
|4
|27
|20
|6
|3
|5
|21
|16
|Wolves
|46
|29
|14
|4
|11
|29
|23
|6
|2
|6
|14
|12
|8
|2
|5
|15
|11
|Tottenham
|45
|27
|14
|3
|10
|42
|35
|8
|1
|4
|23
|15
|6
|2
|6
|19
|20
|Aston Villa
|36
|28
|11
|3
|14
|41
|39
|5
|3
|5
|24
|20
|6
|0
|9
|17
|19
|Southampton
|35
|29
|8
|11
|10
|36
|45
|5
|7
|3
|20
|14
|3
|4
|7
|16
|31
|Leicester
|33
|26
|9
|6
|11
|40
|45
|6
|3
|4
|22
|18
|3
|3
|7
|18
|27
|Crystal Palace
|33
|28
|7
|12
|9
|39
|38
|4
|6
|4
|22
|17
|3
|6
|5
|17
|21
|Brighton
|33
|28
|7
|12
|9
|26
|34
|3
|5
|6
|10
|18
|4
|7
|3
|16
|16
|Newcastle
|31
|28
|7
|10
|11
|32
|48
|4
|6
|4
|20
|25
|3
|4
|7
|12
|23
|Brentford
|30
|29
|8
|6
|15
|32
|45
|5
|2
|8
|16
|19
|3
|4
|7
|16
|26
|Leeds
|26
|29
|6
|8
|15
|31
|65
|4
|4
|7
|17
|29
|2
|4
|8
|14
|36
|Watford
|22
|29
|6
|4
|19
|29
|55
|2
|1
|11
|14
|34
|4
|3
|8
|15
|21
|Everton
|22
|26
|6
|4
|16
|28
|47
|5
|1
|7
|18
|19
|1
|3
|9
|10
|28
|Burnley
|21
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22
|38
|2
|6
|5
|10
|16
|1
|6
|7
|12
|22
|Norwich
|17
|29
|4
|5
|20
|18
|63
|2
|3
|10
|10
|31
|2
|2
|10
|8
|32