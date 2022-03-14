Premier League, Campionato inglese. Risultati 29^ Giornata

Redazione 14 Marzo 2022 Calcio Estero

Risultat ie e classifica. Stasera si chiude con Crystal Palace -Manchester City

Sabato 12 marzo

Brighton-Liverpool 0-2 (20′ Diaz, 61′ rig. Salah)

Brentford-Burnley 2-0 (86′, 94′ Toney)

Manchester Utd-Tottenham 3-2 (12′, 38′, 81′ Ronaldo, 35′ rig. Kane, 72′ aut. Maguire)

Domenica 13 marzo

Chelsea-Newcastle 1-0 (89′ Havertz)

Leeds-Norwich 2-1 (14′ Rodrigo, 90’+1 McLean, 90’+4 Gelhardt)

Everton-Wolverhampton 0-1 (49′ Coady)

West Ham-Aston Villa 2-1 (70′ Yarmolenko, 82′ Fornals, 90′ Ramsey)

Southampton-Watford 1-2 (14′, 34′ Cucho, 45′ Elyounoussi)

Arsenal-Leicester 2-0 (11′ Partey, 59′ Lacazette)

Lunedì 14 marzo

Crystal Palace-Manchester City ore 21

La Classifica

 Manchester City692822336818111240101121288
 Liverpool66282062732011303779323613
 Chelsea59281783571975128101032299
 Arsenal512616374329102224106151919
 Manchester U.50291487484083424186532422
 West Ham48291469483683427206352116
 Wolves462914411292362614128251511
 Tottenham452714310423581423156261920
 Aston Villa362811314413953524206091719
 Southampton352981110364557320143471631
 Leicester33269611404563422183371827
 Crystal Palace33287129393846422173651721
 Brighton33287129263435610184731616
 Newcastle312871011324846420253471223
 Brentford30298615324552816193471626
 Leeds26296815316544717292481436
 Watford222964192955211114344381521
 Everton22266416284751718191391028
 Burnley212731212223826510161671222
 Norwich172945201863231010312210832