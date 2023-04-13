Premier League – risultati e classifica

30^ giornata
|Giornata Nº 30
|Data
|Risultato
|08/04/2023
|Manchester U.
|Everton
|2
|0
|08/04/2023
|Aston Villa
|Nottingham
|2
|0
|08/04/2023
|Brentford
|Newcastle
|1
|2
|08/04/2023
|Fulham
|West Ham
|0
|1
|08/04/2023
|Leicester
|Bournemouth
|0
|1
|08/04/2023
|Tottenham
|Brighton
|2
|1
|08/04/2023
|Wolves
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|08/04/2023
|Southampton
|Manchester City
|1
|4
|09/04/2023
|Leeds
|Crystal Palace
|1
|5
|09/04/2023
|Liverpool
|Arsenal
|2
|2
Classifica
|Squadra
|Pt
|G
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|Arsenal
|73
|30
|23
|4
|3
|72
|29
|12
|2
|1
|42
|18
|11
|2
|2
|30
|11
|Manchester City
|67
|29
|21
|4
|4
|75
|27
|12
|1
|1
|47
|14
|9
|3
|3
|28
|13
|Newcastle
|56
|29
|15
|11
|3
|48
|21
|8
|5
|1
|23
|9
|7
|6
|2
|25
|12
|Manchester U.
|56
|29
|17
|5
|7
|44
|37
|11
|3
|1
|27
|8
|6
|2
|6
|17
|29
|Tottenham
|53
|30
|16
|5
|9
|55
|42
|11
|0
|4
|31
|17
|5
|5
|5
|24
|25
|Aston Villa
|47
|30
|14
|5
|11
|41
|40
|8
|2
|5
|25
|19
|6
|3
|6
|16
|21
|Brighton
|46
|28
|13
|7
|8
|52
|36
|7
|3
|4
|25
|14
|6
|4
|4
|27
|22
|Liverpool
|44
|29
|12
|8
|9
|50
|35
|9
|4
|1
|36
|11
|3
|4
|8
|14
|24
|Brentford
|43
|30
|10
|13
|7
|47
|40
|7
|6
|2
|29
|16
|3
|7
|5
|18
|24
|Fulham
|39
|29
|11
|6
|12
|39
|40
|6
|4
|5
|21
|21
|5
|2
|7
|18
|19
|Chelsea
|39
|30
|10
|9
|11
|29
|31
|6
|5
|4
|16
|12
|4
|4
|7
|13
|19
|Crystal Palace
|33
|30
|8
|9
|13
|29
|40
|5
|5
|5
|14
|19
|3
|4
|8
|15
|21
|Wolves
|31
|30
|8
|7
|15
|24
|42
|6
|2
|7
|13
|19
|2
|5
|8
|11
|23
|Bournemouth
|30
|30
|8
|6
|16
|28
|57
|5
|4
|6
|15
|19
|3
|2
|10
|13
|38
|West Ham
|30
|29
|8
|6
|15
|27
|39
|6
|3
|6
|19
|19
|2
|3
|9
|8
|20
|Leeds
|29
|30
|7
|8
|15
|39
|54
|5
|5
|5
|21
|24
|2
|3
|10
|18
|30
|Nottingham
|27
|30
|6
|9
|15
|24
|54
|5
|6
|4
|19
|18
|1
|3
|11
|5
|36
|Everton
|27
|30
|6
|9
|15
|23
|43
|5
|3
|7
|13
|17
|1
|6
|8
|10
|26
|Leicester
|25
|30
|7
|4
|19
|40
|52
|3
|3
|9
|17
|20
|4
|1
|10
|23
|32
|Southampton
|23
|30
|6
|5
|19
|24
|51
|2
|4
|9
|15
|28
|4
|1
|10
|9
|23