Premier League – risultati e classifica

Redazione 13 Aprile 2023 Calcio Estero Commenti disabilitati su Premier League – risultati e classifica

30^ giornata

Giornata Nº 30
DataRisultato
08/04/2023Manchester U.Everton20
08/04/2023Aston VillaNottingham20
08/04/2023BrentfordNewcastle12
08/04/2023FulhamWest Ham01
08/04/2023LeicesterBournemouth01
08/04/2023TottenhamBrighton21
08/04/2023WolvesChelsea10
08/04/2023SouthamptonManchester City14
09/04/2023LeedsCrystal Palace15
09/04/2023LiverpoolArsenal22

Classifica

SquadraPtGVNPRfRsVNPRfRsVNPRfRs
 Arsenal7330234372291221421811223011
 Manchester City672921447527121147149332813
 Newcastle56291511348218512397622512
 Manchester U.56291757443711312786261729
 Tottenham533016595542110431175552425
 Aston Villa473014511414082525196361621
 Brighton46281378523673425146442722
 Liverpool44291289503594136113481424
 Brentford433010137474076229163751824
 Fulham392911612394064521215271819
 Chelsea393010911293165416124471319
 Crystal Palace33308913294055514193481521
 Wolves31308715244262713192581123
 Bournemouth303086162857546151932101338
 West Ham3029861527396361919239820
 Leeds293078153954555212423101830
 Nottingham27306915245456419181311536
 Everton27306915234353713171681026
 Leicester253074194052339172041102332
 Southampton23306519245124915284110923