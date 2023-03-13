Premier League-(Inghilterra)

Risultati 27^ giornata
|Giornata Nº 27
|Data
|11/03/2023
|Bournemouth
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|11/03/2023
|Everton
|Brentford
|1
|0
|11/03/2023
|Leeds
|Brighton
|2
|2
|11/03/2023
|Leicester
|Chelsea
|1
|3
|11/03/2023
|Tottenham
|Nottingham
|3
|1
|11/03/2023
|Crystal Palace
|Manchester City
|0
|1
|12/03/2023
|Fulham
|Arsenal
|0
|3
|12/03/2023
|West Ham
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|12/03/2023
|Manchester U.
|Southampton
|0
|0
|12/03/2023
|Newcastle
|Wolves
|2
|1
CLASSIFICA
|otali
|In casa
|Fuori Casa
|Squadra
|Pt
|G
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|Arsenal
|66
|27
|21
|3
|3
|62
|25
|10
|2
|1
|34
|16
|11
|1
|2
|28
|9
|Manchester City
|61
|27
|19
|4
|4
|67
|25
|11
|1
|1
|43
|13
|8
|3
|3
|24
|12
|Manchester U.
|50
|26
|15
|5
|6
|41
|35
|9
|3
|1
|24
|8
|6
|2
|5
|17
|27
|Tottenham
|48
|27
|15
|3
|9
|49
|37
|10
|0
|4
|29
|16
|5
|3
|5
|20
|21
|Newcastle
|44
|25
|11
|11
|3
|37
|18
|7
|5
|1
|21
|9
|4
|6
|2
|16
|9
|Liverpool
|42
|26
|12
|6
|8
|47
|29
|9
|3
|1
|34
|9
|3
|3
|7
|13
|20
|Brighton
|39
|24
|11
|6
|7
|45
|31
|6
|2
|4
|21
|11
|5
|4
|3
|24
|20
|Fulham
|39
|27
|11
|6
|10
|38
|37
|6
|4
|4
|21
|20
|5
|2
|6
|17
|17
|Brentford
|38
|25
|9
|11
|5
|40
|33
|7
|5
|1
|27
|13
|2
|6
|4
|13
|20
|Chelsea
|37
|26
|10
|7
|9
|27
|26
|6
|3
|3
|14
|8
|4
|4
|6
|13
|18
|Aston Villa
|35
|26
|10
|5
|11
|32
|39
|6
|2
|5
|20
|19
|4
|3
|6
|12
|20
|Crystal Palace
|27
|26
|6
|9
|11
|21
|33
|4
|5
|5
|12
|18
|2
|4
|6
|9
|15
|Wolves
|27
|27
|7
|6
|14
|20
|37
|5
|2
|6
|10
|15
|2
|4
|8
|10
|22
|Nottingham
|26
|26
|6
|8
|12
|21
|47
|5
|5
|3
|17
|15
|1
|3
|9
|4
|32
|Everton
|25
|27
|6
|7
|14
|20
|38
|5
|2
|7
|12
|16
|1
|5
|7
|8
|22
|Leicester
|24
|26
|7
|3
|16
|37
|46
|3
|3
|7
|16
|17
|4
|0
|9
|21
|29
|Bournemouth
|24
|26
|6
|6
|14
|25
|51
|4
|4
|5
|13
|16
|2
|2
|9
|12
|35
|West Ham
|24
|26
|6
|6
|14
|24
|34
|5
|3
|5
|17
|14
|1
|3
|9
|7
|20
|Leeds
|23
|26
|5
|8
|13
|31
|42
|4
|5
|4
|18
|18
|1
|3
|9
|13
|24
|Southampton
|22
|26
|6
|4
|16
|20
|41
|2
|3
|7
|11
|19
|4
|1
|9
|9
|22