Premier League-(Inghilterra)

Redazione 13 Marzo 2023 Calcio Estero Commenti disabilitati su Premier League-(Inghilterra)

Risultati 27^ giornata

Giornata Nº 27
Data
11/03/2023BournemouthLiverpool10
11/03/2023EvertonBrentford10
11/03/2023LeedsBrighton22
11/03/2023LeicesterChelsea13
11/03/2023TottenhamNottingham31
11/03/2023Crystal PalaceManchester City01
12/03/2023FulhamArsenal03
12/03/2023West HamAston Villa11
12/03/2023Manchester U.Southampton00
12/03/2023NewcastleWolves21

CLASSIFICA

otaliIn casaFuori Casa
SquadraPtGVNPRfRsVNPRfRsVNPRfRs
 Arsenal662721336225102134161112289
 Manchester City612719446725111143138332412
 Manchester U.5026155641359312486251727
 Tottenham482715394937100429165352021
 Newcastle4425111133718751219462169
 Liverpool4226126847299313493371320
 Brighton39241167453162421115432420
 Fulham392711610383764421205261717
 Brentford38259115403375127132641320
 Chelsea3726107927266331484461318
 Aston Villa352610511323962520194361220
 Crystal Palace2726691121334551218246915
 Wolves27277614203752610152481022
 Nottingham2626681221475531715139432
 Everton2527671420385271216157822
 Leicester24267316374633716174092129
 Bournemouth24266614255144513162291235
 West Ham2426661424345351714139720
 Leeds23265813314245418181391324
 Southampton2226641620412371119419922