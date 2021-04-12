Serie C – Risultati e classifica della 35a giornata nei Gironi A, B e C

Serie C – Risultati e classifica della 35a giornata nei Gironi A, B e C

Girone A
Albinoleffe-Carrarese 3-0
Juventus U23-Pontedera 1-1
Como-Grosseto 2-2
Lucchese-Livorno 0-0
Olbia-Giana Erminio 0-0
Pistoiese-Renate 1-0
Pergolettese-Piacenza 0-1
Pro Patria-Novara  1-3
Pro Sesto-Alessandria 0-1
Pro Vercelli-Lecco rinviata

Girone B
Carpi-Matelica 4-1
Fano-Modena 0-1
Fermana-FeralpiSalò 1-4
Padova-Gubbio 1-0
Perugia-Triestina 2-1
Sambenedettese-Cesena 0-2
Arezzo-Pesaro 4-2
Mantova-Legnago 0-2
SudTirol-Virtus Verona 2-0
Imolese-Ravenna ore 20.30“


Girone C
Palermo-Vibonese 0-0
Avellino-Bari 1-0
Cavese-Teramo 1-0
Catania-Potenza 5-2
Monopoli-Paganese 3-1
Turris-Ternana 0-1
Bisceglie-Francavilla 1-0
Viterbese-Casertana lunedì 12 ore 21
Juve Stabia-Catanzaro rinviata
Riposa Foggia“

Le  Classifiche

GIRONE  A

PosSquadraGVNPGFGS+/-PT 
1 Como3420685039+1166 
2 Alessandria3519884626+2065 
3 Pro Vercelli34171074528+1761 
4 Renate35177114435+958 
5 Pro Patria35151193325+856 
6 Lecco34151184531+1456 
7 Albinoleffe35121493632+450 
8 Pontedera351311113835+350 
9 Juventus II34139124744+348 
10 Novara351112124239+345 
11 Grosseto351112123840-245 
12 Piacenza351013124143-243 
13 Pergolettese35127164446-243 
14 Olbia33914103940-141 
15 Carrarese351010153138-740 
16 GIANA Erminio35109163344-1139 
17 Pro Sesto35912142843-1539 
18 Pistoiese3587202546-2131 
19 Lucchese35513173456-2228 
20 Livorno35712163847-925 

GIRONE  B

PosSquadraGVNPGFGS+/-PT
1 Calcio Padova3522766623+4373 
2 Südtirol35201146024+3671 
3 Perugia35201056030+3070 
4 Modena35196104225+1763 
5 FeralpiSalò35168114843+556 
6 Triestina35141294336+754 
7 Cesena351411104738+953 
8 Matelica Calcio35157135660-452 
9 Sambenedettese351311114242050 
10 Mantova351211124647-147 
11 Virtus Verona351015103940-145 
12 Gubbio351111133843-544 
13 Carpi351011144353-1041 
14 Fermana35914122939-1041 
15 Vis Pesaro35107183853-1537 
16 Legnago Salus35713153142-1134 
17 Fano35516143044-1431 
18 Imolese3578203152-2129 
19 Arezzo35512183461-2727 
20 Ravenna35511192957-2826 

GIRONE  C

PosSquadraGVNPGFGS+/-PT
1 Ternana3427618826+6287
2 Avellino3320675230+2266
3 Bari3317884828+2059
4 Catanzaro32161063727+1058
5 Catania3316984534+1155
6 Juve Stabia32157104133+852
7 Foggia31138103332+147
8 Teramo331112103434045
9 Palermo321110113535043
10 Casertana31125144147-641
11 Monopoli311010113841-340
12 Virtus Francavilla34910153141-1037
13 Viterbese Castrense32812123136-536
14 Potenza Calcio3498173651-1535
15 Turris33811143652-1635
16 Vibonese33517113135-432
17 Paganese3369182448-2427
18 Bisceglie3369182647-2127
19 Cavese3347222151-3019
20 Trapani00000000 