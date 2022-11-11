Premier League – la situazione

Risultati e classifica dopo la 14^ giornata
|Giornata Nº 14
|Data
|05/11/2022
|Leeds
|Bournemouth
|4
|3
|05/11/2022
|Manchester City
|Fulham
|2
|1
|05/11/2022
|Nottingham
|Brentford
|2
|2
|05/11/2022
|Wolves
|Brighton
|2
|3
|05/11/2022
|Everton
|Leicester
|0
|2
|06/11/2022
|Chelsea
|Arsenal
|0
|1
|06/11/2022
|Aston Villa
|Manchester U.
|3
|1
|06/11/2022
|Southampton
|Newcastle
|1
|4
|06/11/2022
|West Ham
|Crystal Palace
|1
|2
|06/11/2022
|Tottenham
|Liverpool
|1
|2
La classifica
|Squadra
|Pt
|G
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|Arsenal
|34
|13
|11
|1
|1
|31
|11
|6
|0
|0
|19
|7
|5
|1
|1
|12
|4
|Manchester City
|32
|13
|10
|2
|1
|39
|12
|7
|0
|0
|29
|7
|3
|2
|1
|10
|5
|Newcastle
|27
|14
|7
|6
|1
|28
|11
|4
|3
|0
|16
|5
|3
|3
|1
|12
|6
|Tottenham
|26
|14
|8
|2
|4
|27
|18
|5
|0
|2
|17
|8
|3
|2
|2
|10
|10
|Manchester U.
|23
|13
|7
|2
|4
|18
|19
|4
|1
|1
|9
|4
|3
|1
|3
|9
|15
|Brighton
|21
|13
|6
|3
|4
|22
|17
|3
|2
|1
|10
|4
|3
|1
|3
|12
|13
|Chelsea
|21
|13
|6
|3
|4
|17
|16
|3
|2
|1
|10
|6
|3
|1
|3
|7
|10
|Liverpool
|19
|13
|5
|4
|4
|25
|16
|4
|2
|1
|18
|7
|1
|2
|3
|7
|9
|Fulham
|19
|14
|5
|4
|5
|23
|24
|3
|3
|1
|13
|11
|2
|1
|4
|10
|13
|Crystal Palace
|19
|13
|5
|4
|4
|15
|17
|4
|1
|2
|10
|8
|1
|3
|2
|5
|9
|Brentford
|16
|14
|3
|7
|4
|21
|24
|3
|3
|1
|13
|7
|0
|4
|3
|8
|17
|Leeds
|15
|13
|4
|3
|6
|19
|22
|3
|2
|2
|12
|9
|1
|1
|4
|7
|13
|Aston Villa
|15
|14
|4
|3
|7
|14
|21
|4
|1
|2
|11
|6
|0
|2
|5
|3
|15
|Leicester
|14
|14
|4
|2
|8
|23
|25
|2
|2
|3
|9
|6
|2
|0
|5
|14
|19
|West Ham
|14
|14
|4
|2
|8
|12
|15
|3
|1
|3
|9
|8
|1
|1
|5
|3
|7
|Everton
|14
|14
|3
|5
|6
|11
|14
|2
|2
|3
|6
|6
|1
|3
|3
|5
|8
|Bournemouth
|13
|14
|3
|4
|7
|15
|32
|2
|2
|3
|6
|8
|1
|2
|4
|9
|24
|Southampton
|12
|14
|3
|3
|8
|12
|24
|1
|3
|3
|8
|12
|2
|0
|5
|4
|12
|Nottingham
|10
|14
|2
|4
|8
|10
|30
|2
|2
|3
|9
|11
|0
|2
|5
|1
|19
|Wolves
|10
|14
|2
|4
|8
|8
|22
|2
|2
|3
|5
|11
|0
|2
|5
|3
|11