Premier League – la situazione

Redazione 11 Novembre 2022 Calcio Estero Commenti disabilitati su Premier League – la situazione

Risultati e classifica dopo la 14^ giornata

Giornata Nº 14
Data
05/11/2022LeedsBournemouth43
05/11/2022Manchester CityFulham21
05/11/2022NottinghamBrentford22
05/11/2022WolvesBrighton23
05/11/2022EvertonLeicester02
06/11/2022ChelseaArsenal01
06/11/2022Aston VillaManchester U.31
06/11/2022SouthamptonNewcastle14
06/11/2022West HamCrystal Palace12
06/11/2022TottenhamLiverpool12

La classifica

SquadraPtGVNPRfRsVNPRfRsVNPRfRs
 Arsenal341311113111600197511124
 Manchester City321310213912700297321105
 Newcastle27147612811430165331126
 Tottenham261482427185021783221010
 Manchester U.2313724181941194313915
 Brighton211363422173211043131213
 Chelsea21136341716321106313710
 Liverpool1913544251642118712379
 Fulham1914545232433113112141013
 Crystal Palace1913544151741210813259
 Brentford16143742124331137043817
 Leeds15134361922322129114713
 Aston Villa15144371421412116025315
 Leicester14144282325223962051419
 West Ham141442812153139811537
 Everton141435611142236613358
 Bournemouth1314347153222368124924
 Southampton12143381224133812205412
 Nottingham10142481030223911025119
 Wolves1014248822223511025311