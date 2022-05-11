Giro d’Italia 5^ tappa , Catania- Messina, sprint vincente di Dèmare

Il francese Arnaud Dèmare , si è aggoudicato la 5^ tappa del Firo d’Italia: Catania-Messina di 174 Km.Primo sigillio dello sprint-man Arnaud Dèmare , davanti a Gaviria e l’italiano Nizzolo. Lopez-Perez conserva la maglia Rosa.
Ecco l’ordine d’arrivo
1 DÉMARE Arnaud Groupama – FDJ 4:03:56
2 GAVIRIA Fernando UAE Team Emirates 0:00
3 NIZZOLO Giacomo Israel – Premier Tech 0:00
4 BALLERINI Davide Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:00
5 GIRMAY Biniam Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 0:00
6 BAUHAUS Phil Bahrain – Victorious 0:00
7 DAINESE Alberto Team DSM 0:00
8 TESFATSION Natnael Drone Hopper – Androni Giocattoli 0:00
9 THEUNS Edward Trek – Segafredo 0:00
10 CONSONNI Simone Cofidis 0:00
Vicenzo Nibali ha annunciato il titiro dalla corse a fine stagione.
Filippo Fiorelli della Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè si ritira dopo aver sofferto dall’inizio della tappa. Problemi di stomaco per il corridore italiano
CLASSIFICA GIRO D’ITALIA 2022 (dopo la quinta tappa)
1 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Trek – Segafredo 20 6″ 18:21:03
2 KÄMNA Lennard BORA – hansgrohe 10″ 0:39
3 TAARAMÄE Rein Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 5″ 0:58
4 YATES Simon Team BikeExchange – Jayco 1:42
5 VANSEVENANT Mauri Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 2″ 1:47
6 KELDERMAN Wilco BORA – hansgrohe 1:55
7 ALMEIDA João UAE Team Emirates 2″ 1:58
8 BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 4″ 2:00
9 PORTE Richie INEOS Grenadiers 2:04
10BARDET Romain Team DSM 2:06
11 CARAPAZ Richard INEOS Grenadiers ,,
12LANDA Mikel Bahrain – Victorious 2:15
13 ARENSMAN Thymen Team DSM ,,
14 HINDLEY Jai BORA – hansgrohe 2:16
15 BUITRAGO Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 2:18
16 CARTHY Hugh EF Education-EasyPost 2:20
17 VALVERDE Alejandro Movistar Team 2:23
18 HAMILTON Lucas Team BikeExchange – Jayco 2:27
19 CICCONE Giulio Trek – Segafredo 2:32
20 POZZOVIVO Domenico Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 2:37
21BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA – hansgrohe 2:39
22SOSA Iván Ramiro Movistar Team 3:05
23 SIVAKOV Pavel INEOS Grenadiers 3:14
24 HIRT Jan Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux 3:16
25 OLDANI Stefano Alpecin-Fenix 3″ 3:35
26 HOWSON Damien Team BikeExchange – Jayco 3:41
27 MARTIN Guillaume Cofidis 4:06
28 CARR Simon EF Education-EasyPost 4:08
29 FOSS Tobias Jumbo-Visma 4:14
30 NIBALI Vincenzo Astana Qazaqstan Team 4:16