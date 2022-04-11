Premier League 32^ Giornata

Risultati
|Giornata Nº 32
|Data
|08/04/2022
|Newcastle
|Wolves
|1
|0
|09/04/2022
|Everton
|Manchester U.
|1
|0
|09/04/2022
|Arsenal
|Brighton
|1
|2
|09/04/2022
|Southampton
|Chelsea
|0
|6
|09/04/2022
|Watford
|Leeds
|0
|3
|09/04/2022
|Aston Villa
|Tottenham
|0
|4
|10/04/2022
|Brentford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|10/04/2022
|Leicester
|Crystal Palace
|1
|2
|10/04/2022
|Norwich
|Burnley
|2
|0
|10/04/2022
|Manchester City
|Liverpool 2-2
Classifica
|Totali
|In casa
|Fuori Casa
|Squadra
|Pt
|G
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|Manchester City
|74
|31
|23
|5
|3
|72
|20
|11
|2
|2
|42
|12
|12
|3
|1
|30
|8
|Liverpool
|73
|31
|22
|7
|2
|79
|22
|12
|3
|0
|39
|7
|10
|4
|2
|40
|15
|Chelsea
|62
|30
|18
|8
|4
|64
|23
|7
|5
|2
|29
|14
|11
|3
|2
|35
|9
|Tottenham
|57
|31
|18
|3
|10
|56
|37
|10
|1
|4
|31
|17
|8
|2
|6
|25
|20
|Arsenal
|54
|30
|17
|3
|10
|45
|36
|10
|2
|4
|25
|14
|7
|1
|6
|20
|22
|West Ham
|51
|32
|15
|6
|11
|51
|42
|9
|3
|4
|29
|21
|6
|3
|7
|22
|21
|Manchester U.
|51
|31
|14
|9
|8
|49
|42
|8
|4
|4
|25
|19
|6
|5
|4
|24
|23
|Wolves
|49
|32
|15
|4
|13
|33
|28
|7
|2
|7
|18
|16
|8
|2
|6
|15
|12
|Leicester
|40
|29
|11
|7
|11
|45
|48
|8
|3
|4
|26
|20
|3
|4
|7
|19
|28
|Crystal Palace
|37
|31
|8
|13
|10
|43
|40
|5
|7
|4
|25
|17
|3
|6
|6
|18
|23
|Brighton
|37
|31
|8
|13
|10
|28
|37
|3
|6
|7
|10
|20
|5
|7
|3
|18
|17
|Aston Villa
|36
|31
|11
|3
|17
|42
|46
|5
|3
|7
|24
|25
|6
|0
|10
|18
|21
|Brentford
|36
|32
|10
|6
|16
|39
|48
|6
|2
|8
|18
|19
|4
|4
|8
|21
|29
|Southampton
|36
|31
|8
|12
|11
|37
|52
|5
|7
|4
|20
|20
|3
|5
|7
|17
|32
|Newcastle
|34
|31
|8
|10
|13
|34
|54
|5
|6
|4
|21
|25
|3
|4
|9
|13
|29
|Leeds
|33
|32
|8
|9
|15
|38
|68
|4
|5
|7
|18
|30
|4
|4
|8
|20
|38
|Everton
|28
|30
|8
|4
|18
|33
|52
|7
|1
|7
|20
|19
|1
|3
|11
|13
|33
|Burnley
|24
|30
|4
|12
|14
|25
|44
|3
|6
|6
|13
|20
|1
|6
|8
|12
|24
|Watford
|22
|31
|6
|4
|21
|29
|60
|2
|1
|12
|14
|37
|4
|3
|9
|15
|23
|Norwich
|21
|31
|5
|6
|20
|20
|63
|3
|3
|10
|12
|31
|2
|3
|10
|8
|32
Altri campionati