Premier League 32^ Giornata

Redazione 11 Aprile 2022 Calcio Estero Commenti disabilitati su Premier League 32^ Giornata

Risultati

Giornata Nº 32
Data
08/04/2022NewcastleWolves10
09/04/2022EvertonManchester U.10
09/04/2022ArsenalBrighton12
09/04/2022SouthamptonChelsea06
09/04/2022WatfordLeeds03
09/04/2022Aston VillaTottenham04
10/04/2022BrentfordWest Ham20
10/04/2022LeicesterCrystal Palace12
10/04/2022NorwichBurnley20
10/04/2022Manchester CityLiverpool 2-2

Classifica

TotaliIn casaFuori Casa
SquadraPtGVNPRfRsVNPRfRsVNPRfRs
 Manchester City743123537220112242121231308
 Liverpool733122727922123039710424015
 Chelsea62301884642375229141132359
 Tottenham5731183105637101431178262520
 Arsenal5430173104536102425147162022
 West Ham513215611514293429216372221
 Manchester U.51311498494284425196542423
 Wolves493215413332872718168261512
 Leicester402911711454883426203471928
 Crystal Palace373181310434057425173661823
 Brighton373181310283736710205731817
 Aston Villa3631113174246537242560101821
 Brentford363210616394862818194482129
 Southampton363181211375257420203571732
 Newcastle343181013345456421253491329
 Leeds33328915386845718304482038
 Everton283084183352717201913111333
 Burnley243041214254436613201681224
 Watford223164212960211214374391523
 Norwich213156202063331012312310832

