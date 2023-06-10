Moto2 Gp Italia Qualifiche.Pole di Aron Canet

Pole position anomala quella di Aron Canet al Mugello, teatro del Gran Premio d’Italia classe Moto2, sesta gara del Motomondiale 2023.
Il pilota del Team Pons l’ha ottenuta senza poter festeggiare vista una brutta caduta seguita all’1:50.796 che gli ha dato la pole davanti a Pedro Acosta (Red Bull Ajo) e Sam Lowes (Marc VDS).
In seconda fila Joe Roberts (Italtrans), Filip Salac (Gresini) e Jake Dixon (Aspar). Terza fila per piloti italiani, Celestino Vietti, Fantic Racing, per Fermin Aldeguer (SpeedUp) e per la seconda SpeedUp, quella di Alonso Lopez.
moto2 Qualifica 2 Mugello – GP Italia – I tempi
|Pos
|Num
|Pilota
|Moto
|Team
|Tempo
|Gap
|1
|40
|Aron Canet
|Kalex
|Pons Wegow Los40
|1:50.796
|2
|37
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|Red Bull Ktm Ajo
|1:50.955
|0.159
|3
|22
|Sam Lowes
|Kalex
|Elf Marc Vds Racing Team
|1:50.958
|0.162
|4
|16
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|1:51.008
|0.212
|5
|12
|Filip Salac
|Kalex
|Qjmotor Gresini Moto2
|1:51.026
|0.230
|6
|96
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|Autosolar Gasgas Aspar M2
|1:51.038
|0.242
|7
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|Kalex
|Fantic Racing
|1:51.097
|0.301
|8
|54
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Boscoscuro
|Mb Conveyors Speedup
|1:51.129
|0.333
|9
|21
|Alonso Lopez
|Boscoscuro
|Mb Conveyors Speedup
|1:51.145
|0.349
|10
|14
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|Elf Marc Vds Racing Team
|1:51.245
|0.449
|11
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|Correos Prepago Yamaha Vr46 Mastercamp
|1:51.325
|0.529
|12
|52
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|Qjmotor Gresini Moto2
|1:51.519
|0.723
|13
|15
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact Gp
|1:51.582
|0.786
|14
|79
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|1:51.696
|0.900
|15
|75
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|Red Bull Ktm Ajo
|1:51.737
|0.941
|16
|11
|Sergio Garcia
|Kalex
|Pons Wegow Los40
|1:51.748
|0.952
|17
|35
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
|1:51.824
|1.028
|18
|34
|Mattia Pasini
|Kalex
|Fieten Olie Racing Gp
|1:52.237
|1.441