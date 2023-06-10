Moto2 Gp Italia Qualifiche.Pole di Aron Canet

Pole position anomala quella di Aron Canet al Mugello, teatro del Gran Premio d’Italia classe Moto2, sesta gara del Motomondiale 2023.

Il pilota del Team Pons l’ha ottenuta senza poter festeggiare vista una brutta caduta seguita all’1:50.796 che gli ha dato la pole davanti a Pedro Acosta (Red Bull Ajo) e Sam Lowes (Marc VDS).

In seconda fila Joe Roberts (Italtrans), Filip Salac (Gresini) e Jake Dixon (Aspar). Terza fila per piloti italiani, Celestino Vietti, Fantic Racing, per Fermin Aldeguer (SpeedUp) e per la seconda SpeedUp, quella di Alonso Lopez.

moto2 Qualifica 2 Mugello – GP Italia – I tempi

PosNumPilotaMotoTeamTempoGap
140Aron CanetKalexPons Wegow Los401:50.796
237Pedro AcostaKalexRed Bull Ktm Ajo1:50.9550.159
322Sam LowesKalexElf Marc Vds Racing Team1:50.9580.162
416Joe RobertsKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:51.0080.212
512Filip SalacKalexQjmotor Gresini Moto21:51.0260.230
696Jake DixonKalexAutosolar Gasgas Aspar M21:51.0380.242
713Celestino ViettiKalexFantic Racing1:51.0970.301
854Fermin AldeguerBoscoscuroMb Conveyors Speedup1:51.1290.333
921Alonso LopezBoscoscuroMb Conveyors Speedup1:51.1450.349
1014Tony ArbolinoKalexElf Marc Vds Racing Team1:51.2450.449
1118Manuel GonzalezKalexCorreos Prepago Yamaha Vr46 Mastercamp1:51.3250.529
1252Jeremy AlcobaKalexQjmotor Gresini Moto21:51.5190.723
1315Darryn BinderKalexLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact Gp1:51.5820.786
1479Ai OguraKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia1:51.6960.900
1575Albert ArenasKalexRed Bull Ktm Ajo1:51.7370.941
1611Sergio GarciaKalexPons Wegow Los401:51.7480.952
1735Somkiat ChantraKalexIdemitsu Honda Team Asia1:51.8241.028
1834Mattia PasiniKalexFieten Olie Racing Gp1:52.2371.441