Moto2 Gp Italia Qualifiche.Pole di Aron Canet

Pole position anomala quella di Aron Canet al Mugello, teatro del Gran Premio d’Italia classe Moto2, sesta gara del Motomondiale 2023.

Il pilota del Team Pons l’ha ottenuta senza poter festeggiare vista una brutta caduta seguita all’1:50.796 che gli ha dato la pole davanti a Pedro Acosta (Red Bull Ajo) e Sam Lowes (Marc VDS).

In seconda fila Joe Roberts (Italtrans), Filip Salac (Gresini) e Jake Dixon (Aspar). Terza fila per piloti italiani, Celestino Vietti, Fantic Racing, per Fermin Aldeguer (SpeedUp) e per la seconda SpeedUp, quella di Alonso Lopez.

moto2 Qualifica 2 Mugello – GP Italia – I tempi

Pos Num Pilota Moto Team Tempo Gap 1 40 Aron Canet Kalex Pons Wegow Los40 1:50.796 2 37 Pedro Acosta Kalex Red Bull Ktm Ajo 1:50.955 0.159 3 22 Sam Lowes Kalex Elf Marc Vds Racing Team 1:50.958 0.162 4 16 Joe Roberts Kalex Italtrans Racing Team 1:51.008 0.212 5 12 Filip Salac Kalex Qjmotor Gresini Moto2 1:51.026 0.230 6 96 Jake Dixon Kalex Autosolar Gasgas Aspar M2 1:51.038 0.242 7 13 Celestino Vietti Kalex Fantic Racing 1:51.097 0.301 8 54 Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro Mb Conveyors Speedup 1:51.129 0.333 9 21 Alonso Lopez Boscoscuro Mb Conveyors Speedup 1:51.145 0.349 10 14 Tony Arbolino Kalex Elf Marc Vds Racing Team 1:51.245 0.449 11 18 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex Correos Prepago Yamaha Vr46 Mastercamp 1:51.325 0.529 12 52 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex Qjmotor Gresini Moto2 1:51.519 0.723 13 15 Darryn Binder Kalex Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact Gp 1:51.582 0.786 14 79 Ai Ogura Kalex Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 1:51.696 0.900 15 75 Albert Arenas Kalex Red Bull Ktm Ajo 1:51.737 0.941 16 11 Sergio Garcia Kalex Pons Wegow Los40 1:51.748 0.952 17 35 Somkiat Chantra Kalex Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 1:51.824 1.028 18 34 Mattia Pasini Kalex Fieten Olie Racing Gp 1:52.237 1.441