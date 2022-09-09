Conference League – risultati

Redazione 9 Settembre 2022 Europa League Commenti disabilitati su Conference League – risultati

La Fiorentina non va oltre l’ a 1 contro RFS Riga.

Nel girone della viola ha vinto l’Istanbul Basaksehir: netto 4-0 dei turchi in casa degli Hearts con il gol, tra gli altri, di Stefano Okaka.

Conference League, i risultati della 1^ giornata

  • Anderlecht-Silkeborg 1-0
    81′ rig. Silva
  • Austria Vienna-Hapoel Beer Sheva 0-0
  • Ballkani-Cluj 1-1
    65′ Thaci (B), 90+1′ Matias (C)
  • FIORENTINA-RFS Riga 1-1
    56′ Barak (F), 74′ Ilic (R)
  • Hearts-Istanbul Basaksehir 0-4
    26′ Kaldirim, 67′ Ndayishimiye, 75′ Okaka, 82′ Ozcan
  • Nizza-Colonia 1-1
    19′ Tigges (C), 62′ rig. Delort (N)
  • Slovacko-Partizan 3-3
    5′ e 20′ Kalabiska (S), 47′ e 53′ Diabate (P), 62′ Gomes (P), 83′ Kozak (S)
  • Villarreal-Lech 4-3
    2′ Skoras (L), 32′ Chukwueze (V), 36′ e 40′ Baena (V), 47′ rig. e 62′ Ishak (L), 89′ Pino (V)
  • Basilea-Pyunik 3-1
    23′ rig. Males (B), 27′ Dashyan (P), 54′ e 76′ Burger (B)
  • Dnipro-Alkmaar 0-1
    63′ de Wit
  • Molde-Gent 0-0
  • Shamrock Rovers-Djurgarden 0-0
  • Sivasspor-Slavia Praga 1-1
    4′ Olayinka (SP), 26′ Saba (SI)
  • Slovan Bratislava-Zalgiris 0-0
  • Vaduz-Apollon 0-0
  • West Ham-FCSB 3-1
    34′ Cordea (S), 68′ rig. Bowen (W), 75′ Emerson (W), 90′ Antonio (W)

Classifiche

Girone A

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Basaksehir31100404V
2RFS Riga11010110N
3Fiorentina11010110N
4Hearts0100104-4P

Girone B

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1West Ham31100312
2Anderlecht31100101V
3Silkeborg0100101-1P
4FCSB0100113-2

Girone C

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Villarreal31100431V
2Hapoel Beer Sheva11010000N
3Austria Vienna11010000N
4Lech Poznan0100134-1P

Girone D

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Partizan11010330N
2Slovacko11010330N
3Colonia11010110N
4Nizza11010110N

Girone E

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1AZ Alkmaar31100101V
2Apollon Limassol11010000
3Vaduz11010000
4Dnipro-10100101-1P

Girone F

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Durgardens11010000
2Molde11010000
3Shamrock Rovers11010000
4Gent11010000

Girone G

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Cluj11010110N
2Slavia Praga11010110
3Ballkani11010110N
4Sivasspor11010110

Girone H

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDRAndamento
1Basilea31100312
2Zalgiris11010000
3Slovan B.11010000
4Pyunik0100113-2