Conference League – risultati

La Fiorentina non va oltre l’ a 1 contro RFS Riga.
Nel girone della viola ha vinto l’Istanbul Basaksehir: netto 4-0 dei turchi in casa degli Hearts con il gol, tra gli altri, di Stefano Okaka.
Conference League, i risultati della 1^ giornata
- Anderlecht-Silkeborg 1-0
81′ rig. Silva
- Austria Vienna-Hapoel Beer Sheva 0-0
- Ballkani-Cluj 1-1
65′ Thaci (B), 90+1′ Matias (C)
- FIORENTINA-RFS Riga 1-1
56′ Barak (F), 74′ Ilic (R)
- Hearts-Istanbul Basaksehir 0-4
26′ Kaldirim, 67′ Ndayishimiye, 75′ Okaka, 82′ Ozcan
- Nizza-Colonia 1-1
19′ Tigges (C), 62′ rig. Delort (N)
- Slovacko-Partizan 3-3
5′ e 20′ Kalabiska (S), 47′ e 53′ Diabate (P), 62′ Gomes (P), 83′ Kozak (S)
- Villarreal-Lech 4-3
2′ Skoras (L), 32′ Chukwueze (V), 36′ e 40′ Baena (V), 47′ rig. e 62′ Ishak (L), 89′ Pino (V)
- Basilea-Pyunik 3-1
23′ rig. Males (B), 27′ Dashyan (P), 54′ e 76′ Burger (B)
- Dnipro-Alkmaar 0-1
63′ de Wit
- Molde-Gent 0-0
- Shamrock Rovers-Djurgarden 0-0
- Sivasspor-Slavia Praga 1-1
4′ Olayinka (SP), 26′ Saba (SI)
- Slovan Bratislava-Zalgiris 0-0
- Vaduz-Apollon 0-0
- West Ham-FCSB 3-1
34′ Cordea (S), 68′ rig. Bowen (W), 75′ Emerson (W), 90′ Antonio (W)
Classifiche
Girone A
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Basaksehir
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|V
|2
|RFS Riga
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|N
|3
|Fiorentina
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|N
|4
|Hearts
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|P
Girone B
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|West Ham
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Anderlecht
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|V
|3
|Silkeborg
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|P
|4
|FCSB
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
Girone C
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Villarreal
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|V
|2
|Hapoel Beer Sheva
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N
|3
|Austria Vienna
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N
|4
|Lech Poznan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|P
Girone D
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Partizan
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|N
|2
|Slovacko
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|N
|3
|Colonia
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|N
|4
|Nizza
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|N
Girone E
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|AZ Alkmaar
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|V
|2
|Apollon Limassol
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Vaduz
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Dnipro-1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|P
Girone F
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Durgardens
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Molde
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Shamrock Rovers
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Gent
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Girone G
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Cluj
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|N
|2
|Slavia Praga
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Ballkani
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|N
|4
|Sivasspor
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Girone H
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|Andamento
|1
|Basilea
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Zalgiris
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Slovan B.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Pyunik
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
Correlati