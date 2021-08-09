Ben Herman ha vinto l’Artic Race Norvegia

Ben Hermans ha controllato l'ultima tappa alla perfezione per portare a casa il trofeo della Arctic Race of Norway che ha perso sei anni fa.


Christian Eiking si è accontentato del secondo posto  guadagnando  solo due secondi, la metà di quello che gli serviva, sul leader della corsa nell'ultima salita di Harstad dove Philip Walsleben ha surclassato Niki Terpstra per la vittoria di tappa. Il miglior giovane  Victor Lafay ha completato il podio dell'ottava edizione della corsa ciclistica più settentrionale che ha mostrato ancora una volta paesaggi mozzafiato.