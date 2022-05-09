Premier League: risultati 36^ giornata

9 Maggio 2022

Liverppol fermato ad Anfield 1-1 dal Tottenham. Manita del City al New castle

Giornata Nº 36
DataIncontro
07/05/2022BrentfordSouthampton30
07/05/2022BurnleyAston Villa13
07/05/2022ChelseaWolves22
07/05/2022Crystal PalaceWatford10
07/05/2022BrightonManchester U.40
07/05/2022LiverpoolTottenham11
08/05/2022ArsenalLeeds21
08/05/2022LeicesterEverton12
08/05/2022NorwichWest Ham04
08/05/2022Manchester CityNewcastle50

Classifica

SquadraPtGVNPRfRsVNPRfRsVNPRfRs
 Manchester City863527538921142255131331348
 Liverpool833525828723144046811424115
 Chelsea6735191067031863342011433611
 Arsenal6635213115642122430169172626
 Tottenham6235195116040111534198462621
 Manchester U.58371610115756105432226572534
 West Ham553616713574694531247382622
 Wolves503515515353472818198371715
 Brighton4736111411384247716227742220
 Crystal Palace4435101411464268426174672025
 Aston Villa4334134174747637262571102122
 Brentford433612717445273821195492333
 Newcastle43361110154061765242744101634
 Leicester423411914495684527223592234
 Southampton403691314416167522223691939
 Everton3534105193756827222023121536
 Leeds343581017397445818344592140
 Burnley343571315324956717232781526
 Watford2235642532702114164143111629
 Norwich2135562422753312123823121037