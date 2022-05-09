Premier League: risultati 36^ giornata

Liverppol fermato ad Anfield 1-1 dal Tottenham. Manita del City al New castle
|Giornata Nº 36
|Data
|Incontro
|07/05/2022
|Brentford
|Southampton
|3
|0
|07/05/2022
|Burnley
|Aston Villa
|1
|3
|07/05/2022
|Chelsea
|Wolves
|2
|2
|07/05/2022
|Crystal Palace
|Watford
|1
|0
|07/05/2022
|Brighton
|Manchester U.
|4
|0
|07/05/2022
|Liverpool
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|08/05/2022
|Arsenal
|Leeds
|2
|1
|08/05/2022
|Leicester
|Everton
|1
|2
|08/05/2022
|Norwich
|West Ham
|0
|4
|08/05/2022
|Manchester City
|Newcastle
|5
|0
Classifica
|Squadra
|Pt
|G
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|Manchester City
|86
|35
|27
|5
|3
|89
|21
|14
|2
|2
|55
|13
|13
|3
|1
|34
|8
|Liverpool
|83
|35
|25
|8
|2
|87
|23
|14
|4
|0
|46
|8
|11
|4
|2
|41
|15
|Chelsea
|67
|35
|19
|10
|6
|70
|31
|8
|6
|3
|34
|20
|11
|4
|3
|36
|11
|Arsenal
|66
|35
|21
|3
|11
|56
|42
|12
|2
|4
|30
|16
|9
|1
|7
|26
|26
|Tottenham
|62
|35
|19
|5
|11
|60
|40
|11
|1
|5
|34
|19
|8
|4
|6
|26
|21
|Manchester U.
|58
|37
|16
|10
|11
|57
|56
|10
|5
|4
|32
|22
|6
|5
|7
|25
|34
|West Ham
|55
|36
|16
|7
|13
|57
|46
|9
|4
|5
|31
|24
|7
|3
|8
|26
|22
|Wolves
|50
|35
|15
|5
|15
|35
|34
|7
|2
|8
|18
|19
|8
|3
|7
|17
|15
|Brighton
|47
|36
|11
|14
|11
|38
|42
|4
|7
|7
|16
|22
|7
|7
|4
|22
|20
|Crystal Palace
|44
|35
|10
|14
|11
|46
|42
|6
|8
|4
|26
|17
|4
|6
|7
|20
|25
|Aston Villa
|43
|34
|13
|4
|17
|47
|47
|6
|3
|7
|26
|25
|7
|1
|10
|21
|22
|Brentford
|43
|36
|12
|7
|17
|44
|52
|7
|3
|8
|21
|19
|5
|4
|9
|23
|33
|Newcastle
|43
|36
|11
|10
|15
|40
|61
|7
|6
|5
|24
|27
|4
|4
|10
|16
|34
|Leicester
|42
|34
|11
|9
|14
|49
|56
|8
|4
|5
|27
|22
|3
|5
|9
|22
|34
|Southampton
|40
|36
|9
|13
|14
|41
|61
|6
|7
|5
|22
|22
|3
|6
|9
|19
|39
|Everton
|35
|34
|10
|5
|19
|37
|56
|8
|2
|7
|22
|20
|2
|3
|12
|15
|36
|Leeds
|34
|35
|8
|10
|17
|39
|74
|4
|5
|8
|18
|34
|4
|5
|9
|21
|40
|Burnley
|34
|35
|7
|13
|15
|32
|49
|5
|6
|7
|17
|23
|2
|7
|8
|15
|26
|Watford
|22
|35
|6
|4
|25
|32
|70
|2
|1
|14
|16
|41
|4
|3
|11
|16
|29
|Norwich
|21
|35
|5
|6
|24
|22
|75
|3
|3
|12
|12
|38
|2
|3
|12
|10
|37