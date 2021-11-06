F1 Gp Mexico City qualifiche. Doppietta Mercedes, Bottas – Hamilton

Redazione 6 Novembre 2021 F1 Commenti disabilitati su F1 Gp Mexico City qualifiche. Doppietta Mercedes, Bottas – Hamilton

È del pilota finlandese della Mercedes la pole position del diciottesimo appuntamento del Mondialle

A Mexico City Valtteri Bottas conquista al pole position , appena 145 millesimi di vantaggio su Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen deve accontentarsi del terzo tempo a 350 millesimi dal finlandese, mentre un deluso Sergio Perez chiude la seconda fila (+0.467). Carlos Sainz è sesto con la migliore delle Ferrari, mentre un Charles Leclerc sottotono è solo ottavo.

.