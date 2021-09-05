Redazione5 Settembre 2021CiclismoCommenti disabilitati su Vuelta 2021. Roglic trionfa a Compostela
Santiago de Compostela, domenica 5 settembre 2021 – Tre settimane dopo aver vinto la cronometro di apertura della Vuelta 21, davanti alla cattedrale di Burgos, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ha dominato la finale con un arrivo vicino alla cattedrale di Santiago di Compostela. Lo sloveno ha conquistato quattro vittorie di tappa in questa edizione del Grand Tour spagnolo, conquistando la sua terza vittoria assoluta consecutiva in maniera dominante. Il suo margine di 4'42'' su Enric Mas (Movistar Team) è il più grande tra il vincitore della Vuelta e il secondo corridore assoluto dal 1997. Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) si unisce a Roglic e Mas sul podio generale dopo 3.417 km di battaglia attraverso la Spagna
Crediti fotografici: Unipublic / Photogomez Sport
