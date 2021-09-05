Vuelta 2021. Roglic trionfa a Compostela

Redazione 5 Settembre 2021 Ciclismo

 


Santiago de Compostela, domenica 5 settembre 2021 – Tre settimane dopo aver vinto la cronometro di apertura della Vuelta 21, davanti alla cattedrale di Burgos, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ha dominato la finale con un arrivo vicino alla cattedrale di Santiago di Compostela. Lo sloveno ha conquistato quattro vittorie di tappa in questa edizione del Grand Tour spagnolo, conquistando la sua terza vittoria assoluta consecutiva in maniera dominante. Il suo margine di 4'42'' su Enric Mas (Movistar Team) è il più grande tra il vincitore della Vuelta e il secondo corridore assoluto dal 1997. Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) si unisce a Roglic e Mas sul podio generale dopo 3.417 km di battaglia attraverso la Spagna


Crediti fotografici: Unipublic / Photogomez Sport