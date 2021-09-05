Vuelta 2021-Hampoussin;vittoria di una pazza tappa di montagna
5 Settembre 2021
Mos. Castro de Herville, sabato 4 settembre 2021 – Clément Champoussin (AG2R-Citroën Team) ha conquistato la sua prima vittoria da professionista sabato, in cima alla salita di Castro de Herville, dopo un'incredibile tappa 20 sulle colline della Galizia. Dopo una battaglia durata tutto il giorno, il francese è stato raggiunto dai contendenti alla classifica generale nell'ultima salita della giornata, ma ha ripreso a calciare a 1,6 km dalla fine e ha strappato la vittoria davanti a Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) e Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), che sale sul podio generale dopo che Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar Team) ed Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) non hanno seguito un attacco chiave a 60 km dalla fine. Domenica, La Vuelta 21 termina con una cronometro a Santiago de Compostela.
