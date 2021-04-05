Premier League – risultati 30/esima giornata

Il Manchester United vince 2-1 in rimonta sul Brighyton e allunga al secondo posto sul Leicester, battuto sabato in casa dal City, sempre più vicini al titolo.
Il Tottenham pareggia 2-2 a Newcastle e fallisce il sorpasso sul Chelsea, ko sabato a Londra con il West Brom.
Il quadro della 30/ma giornata)
- Chelsea- West Brom 2-5
- Leeds- Sheffield 2-1
- Leicester-Manchester City 0-2
- Arsenal-Liverpool 0-3
Aston Villa-Fulham 3-1
- Southampton-Burnley 3-2
- Newcastle-Tottenham 2-2
- Manchester Utd-Brighton 2-1
- Everton-Crystal Palace lunedì ore 19
- Wolves-West Ham ore 21:15
Classifica
|1
|Manchester City
|74
|2
|Manchester United
|60
|3
|Leicester City
|56
|4
|Chelsea
|51
|5
|Tottenham
|49
|6
|Liverpool
|49
|7
|West Ham United
|49
|8
|Everton
|46
|9
|Aston Villa
|44
|10
|Arsenal
|42
|11
|Leeds United
|42
|12
|Crystal Palace
|37
|13
|Southampton
|36
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|35
|15
|Burnley
|33
|16
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|32
|17
|Newcastle United
|29
|18
|Fulham
|26
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|21
|20
|Sheffield United
|14