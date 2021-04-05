Premier League – risultati 30/esima giornata

Redazione 5 Aprile 2021 Calcio Estero Commenti disabilitati su Premier League – risultati 30/esima giornata

Il Manchester United vince 2-1 in rimonta sul Brighyton e allunga al secondo posto sul Leicester, battuto sabato in casa dal City, sempre più vicini al titolo.

Il Tottenham pareggia 2-2 a Newcastle e fallisce il sorpasso sul Chelsea, ko sabato a Londra con il West Brom.

Il quadro della 30/ma giornata)

  • Chelsea- West Brom  2-5
  • Leeds- Sheffield 2-1
  • Leicester-Manchester City 0-2
  • Arsenal-Liverpool 0-3
    Aston Villa-Fulham 3-1
  • Southampton-Burnley 3-2
  • Newcastle-Tottenham 2-2
  • Manchester Utd-Brighton 2-1
  • Everton-Crystal Palace lunedì ore 19
  • Wolves-West Ham  ore 21:15 

Classifica

 1Manchester City74
 2Manchester United60
 3Leicester City56
 4Chelsea51
 5Tottenham49
 6Liverpool49
 7West Ham United49
 8Everton46
 9Aston Villa44
 10Arsenal42
 11Leeds United42
 12Crystal Palace37
 13Southampton36
 14Wolverhampton Wanderers35
 15Burnley33
 16Brighton & Hove Albion32
 17Newcastle United29
 18Fulham26
 19West Bromwich Albion21
 20Sheffield United14