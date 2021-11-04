Conference League – oggi in campo la Roma

Conference League 2021/2022. Roma in campo stasera contro il Bodo/Glimt. Ai giallorossi di Mourinho il compito di smacchiare la pesante sconfitta nel match d’andata (6-1)
Ecco le partite in progrmma e le classifiche dei Gironi
GRUPPO A
Classifica
Maccabi Tel Aviv 7
LASK 7
HJK Helsinki 3
Alashkert 0
QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 18:45 – LASK-Alashkert
Ore 18:45 – Maccabi Tel Aviv-HJK Helsinki
GRUPPO B
Classifica
Gent 9
Partizan Belgrado 6
Anorthosis 1
Flora Tallin 1
QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 16:30 – Flora Tallin-Anothosis
Ore 18:45 – Gent-Partizan
GRUPPO C
Classifica
Bodo/Glimt 7
Roma 6
Zorya Luhansk 3
CSKA Sofia 1
QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 18:45 – Zorya Luhansk-CSKA Sofa
Ore 21:00 – Roma-Bodo/Glimt
GRUPPO D
Classifica
AZ Alkmaar 5
Jablonec 4
Randers 3
Cluj 1
QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 18:45 – AZ Alkmaar-Cluj
Ore 18:45 – Randers-Jablonec
GRUPPO E
Classifica
Feyenoord 7
Maccabi Haifa 4
Slavia Praga 3
Union Berlino 3
QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 21:00 – Union Berlino-Feyenoord
Ore 21:00 – Slavia Praga-Maccabi Haifa
GRUPPO F
Classifica
PAOK 7
Copenaghen 6
Slovan Bratislava 4
Lincoln Red Imps 0
QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 18:45 – Lincoln Red Imps-Slovan Bratislava
Ore 21:00 – PAOK-Copenaghen
GRUPPO G
Classifica
Rennes 7
Vitesse 6
Tottenham 4
Mura 0
QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 21:00 – Rennes-Mura
Ore 21:00 – Tottenham-Vitesse
GRUPPO H
Classifica
Qarabag 7
Basilea 7
Kairat Almaty 1
Omonia Nicosia 1
QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 16:30 – Kairat Almaty-Qarabag
Ore 18:45 – Omonia Nicosia-Basilea