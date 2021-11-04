Conference League – oggi in campo la Roma

Conference League 2021/2022. Roma in campo stasera contro il Bodo/Glimt. Ai giallorossi di Mourinho il compito di smacchiare la pesante sconfitta nel match d’andata (6-1)

Ecco le partite in progrmma e le classifiche dei Gironi

GRUPPO A

Classifica

Maccabi Tel Aviv 7
LASK 7
HJK Helsinki 3
Alashkert 0

QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 18:45 – LASK-Alashkert
Ore 18:45 – Maccabi Tel Aviv-HJK Helsinki

GRUPPO B

Classifica

Gent 9
Partizan Belgrado 6
Anorthosis 1
Flora Tallin 1

QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 16:30 – Flora Tallin-Anothosis
Ore 18:45 – Gent-Partizan

GRUPPO C

Classifica

Bodo/Glimt 7
Roma 6
Zorya Luhansk 3
CSKA Sofia 1

QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 18:45 – Zorya Luhansk-CSKA Sofa
Ore 21:00 – Roma-Bodo/Glimt

GRUPPO D

Classifica

AZ Alkmaar 5
Jablonec 4
Randers 3
Cluj 1

QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 18:45 – AZ Alkmaar-Cluj
Ore 18:45 – Randers-Jablonec

GRUPPO E

Classifica

Feyenoord 7
Maccabi Haifa 4
Slavia Praga 3
Union Berlino 3

QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 21:00 – Union Berlino-Feyenoord
Ore 21:00 – Slavia Praga-Maccabi Haifa

GRUPPO F

Classifica

PAOK 7
Copenaghen 6
Slovan Bratislava 4
Lincoln Red Imps 0

QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 18:45 – Lincoln Red Imps-Slovan Bratislava
Ore 21:00 – PAOK-Copenaghen

GRUPPO G

Classifica

Rennes 7
Vitesse 6
Tottenham 4
Mura 0

QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 21:00 – Rennes-Mura
Ore 21:00 – Tottenham-Vitesse

GRUPPO H

Classifica

Qarabag 7
Basilea 7
Kairat Almaty 1
Omonia Nicosia 1

QUARTA GIORNATA – Giovedì 4 novembre
Ore 16:30 – Kairat Almaty-Qarabag
Ore 18:45 – Omonia Nicosia-Basilea