Vuelta 2021. Cort Nielsen piazza il bis

Monforte de Lemos, venerdì 3 settembre 2021 – Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education Nippo) ha vinto venerdì la sua terza tappa de La Vuelta 21, dopo una battaglia di 191,5 km da Tapia a Monforte de Lemos. Il danese ha effettuato la fuga anticipata sulle prime salite di giornata. Il distacco non è mai andato oltre i 2'45'', ma Cort Nielsen era ancora in grado di superare i suoi ultimi compagni alla fine della tappa 19, solo 18'' davanti al gruppo infuriato. La gara è in Galizia e Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ha raccolto la sua 50esima maglia di leader del Grand Tour solo due giorni prima del traguardo di Santiago de Compostela. Crediti fotografici: Unipublic / Photogomez Spor

Correlati