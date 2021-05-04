Serie A: Torino -Parma 1-0. Le foto di Fabio Petrosino

Redazione 4 Maggio 2021 Serie A Commenti disabilitati su Serie A: Torino -Parma 1-0. Le foto di Fabio Petrosino

Dallo stadio Olimpico ‘Grande Torino), gli scatti di Fabio Petrosino

Antonio Sanabria of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Daniele Baselli of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Antonio Sanabria of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Mergim Vojvoda of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Tomas Rincon of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Daniele Baselli of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Salvatore Sirigu of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Davide Nicola, head coach of Torino FC, during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Antonio Sanabria of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Andrea Belotti of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Andrea Belotti of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Mergim Vojvoda of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Mergim Vojvoda of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Mergim Vojvoda of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Armando Izzo of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Mergim Vojvoda of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Cristian Ansaldi of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Andrea Belotti of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Andrea Belotti of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Sasa Lukic of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Simone Zaza of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Sasa Lukic of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Sasa Lukic of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Simone Zaza of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Sasa Lukic of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.
Armando Izzo and Gleison Bremer of Torino FC during the Serie A TIM football match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Grande Torino on 3th May, 2021 in Turin, Italy.