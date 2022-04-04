Liga Campionato Spagna 30^ Giornata

4 Aprile 2022

Risultati 30^ Giornata

Giornata Nº 30
Data
02/04/2022GETAFEMaiorca10
02/04/2022LevanteVillarreal20
02/04/2022Celta VigoReal Madrid12
02/04/2022Atl.MadridAlaves41
03/04/2022Athletic BilbaoElche21
03/04/2022BetisOsasuna41
03/04/2022Granada CFVallecano22
03/04/2022ValenciaCadiz00
03/04/2022BarcellonaSiviglia10
04/04/2022Real SociedadEspanyol

Classifica

SquadraPtGVNPRfRsVNPRfRsVNPRfRs
 Real Madrid6930216361261041321311222913
 Barcellona572916945729102232136722516
 Atl.Madrid573017675737103229147352823
 Siviglia573015123402010402811583129
 Betis53301659543692531197342317
 Real Sociedad4829139729298421165551823
 Villarreal45301299482994235143571315
 Athletic Bilbao443011118352983425163841013
 Valencia413010119424357322185462025
 Osasuna383010812304046514206271620
 Espanyol36299911354184322161581325
 Celta Vigo36309912343454721214551313
 Vallecano332996143136834211113101025
 Elche323088143142554161533101527
 GETAFE32307111228337442013078820
 Granada CF293061113334845619242671424
 Cadiz283051312254128512183571323
 Maiorca263068162650465131722111333
 Levante2230410163358375192213111436
 Alaves223057182452447121813111234