Liga Campionato Spagna 30^ Giornata

Risultati 30^ Giornata
|Giornata Nº 30
|Data
|02/04/2022
|GETAFE
|Maiorca
|1
|0
|02/04/2022
|Levante
|Villarreal
|2
|0
|02/04/2022
|Celta Vigo
|Real Madrid
|1
|2
|02/04/2022
|Atl.Madrid
|Alaves
|4
|1
|03/04/2022
|Athletic Bilbao
|Elche
|2
|1
|03/04/2022
|Betis
|Osasuna
|4
|1
|03/04/2022
|Granada CF
|Vallecano
|2
|2
|03/04/2022
|Valencia
|Cadiz
|0
|0
|03/04/2022
|Barcellona
|Siviglia
|1
|0
|04/04/2022
|Real Sociedad
|Espanyol
Classifica
|Squadra
|Pt
|G
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|Real Madrid
|69
|30
|21
|6
|3
|61
|26
|10
|4
|1
|32
|13
|11
|2
|2
|29
|13
|Barcellona
|57
|29
|16
|9
|4
|57
|29
|10
|2
|2
|32
|13
|6
|7
|2
|25
|16
|Atl.Madrid
|57
|30
|17
|6
|7
|57
|37
|10
|3
|2
|29
|14
|7
|3
|5
|28
|23
|Siviglia
|57
|30
|15
|12
|3
|40
|20
|10
|4
|0
|28
|11
|5
|8
|3
|12
|9
|Betis
|53
|30
|16
|5
|9
|54
|36
|9
|2
|5
|31
|19
|7
|3
|4
|23
|17
|Real Sociedad
|48
|29
|13
|9
|7
|29
|29
|8
|4
|2
|11
|6
|5
|5
|5
|18
|23
|Villarreal
|45
|30
|12
|9
|9
|48
|29
|9
|4
|2
|35
|14
|3
|5
|7
|13
|15
|Athletic Bilbao
|44
|30
|11
|11
|8
|35
|29
|8
|3
|4
|25
|16
|3
|8
|4
|10
|13
|Valencia
|41
|30
|10
|11
|9
|42
|43
|5
|7
|3
|22
|18
|5
|4
|6
|20
|25
|Osasuna
|38
|30
|10
|8
|12
|30
|40
|4
|6
|5
|14
|20
|6
|2
|7
|16
|20
|Espanyol
|36
|29
|9
|9
|11
|35
|41
|8
|4
|3
|22
|16
|1
|5
|8
|13
|25
|Celta Vigo
|36
|30
|9
|9
|12
|34
|34
|5
|4
|7
|21
|21
|4
|5
|5
|13
|13
|Vallecano
|33
|29
|9
|6
|14
|31
|36
|8
|3
|4
|21
|11
|1
|3
|10
|10
|25
|Elche
|32
|30
|8
|8
|14
|31
|42
|5
|5
|4
|16
|15
|3
|3
|10
|15
|27
|GETAFE
|32
|30
|7
|11
|12
|28
|33
|7
|4
|4
|20
|13
|0
|7
|8
|8
|20
|Granada CF
|29
|30
|6
|11
|13
|33
|48
|4
|5
|6
|19
|24
|2
|6
|7
|14
|24
|Cadiz
|28
|30
|5
|13
|12
|25
|41
|2
|8
|5
|12
|18
|3
|5
|7
|13
|23
|Maiorca
|26
|30
|6
|8
|16
|26
|50
|4
|6
|5
|13
|17
|2
|2
|11
|13
|33
|Levante
|22
|30
|4
|10
|16
|33
|58
|3
|7
|5
|19
|22
|1
|3
|11
|14
|36
|Alaves
|22
|30
|5
|7
|18
|24
|52
|4
|4
|7
|12
|18
|1
|3
|11
|12
|34