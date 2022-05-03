Premier League : Manchester United – Brentford 3-0

Il Manchester United ha battuto nel posticipo il Brentford, 3-0. Tutti i Risultati e classifica dopo il 35^ turno.
La squadra di Rangnick, passa in vantaggio con Bruno Fernandes, raddoppia con Cristiano Ronaldo con dal dischetto e chiude poi la pratica con la prima rete di Varane. Lo United si tiene stretto il sesto posto anche se la Champions resta un miraggio: l’Arsenal quarto è a +5 e con due partite in meno.
|Giornata Nº 35-Risultati
|Data
|Incontro
|30/04/2022
|Newcastle
|Liverpool
|0
|1
|30/04/2022
|Aston Villa
|Norwich
|2
|0
|30/04/2022
|Southampton
|Crystal Palace
|1
|2
|30/04/2022
|Watford
|Burnley
|1
|2
|30/04/2022
|Wolves
|Brighton
|0
|3
|30/04/2022
|Leeds
|Manchester City
|0
|4
|01/05/2022
|Everton
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|01/05/2022
|Tottenham
|Leicester
|3
|1
|01/05/2022
|West Ham
|Arsenal
|1
|2
|02/05/2022
|Manchester U.
|Brentford
|3
|0
Classifica
|Totali
|In casa
|Fuori Casa
|Squadra
|Pt
|G
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|Manchester City
|83
|34
|26
|5
|3
|84
|21
|13
|2
|2
|50
|13
|13
|3
|1
|34
|8
|Liverpool
|82
|34
|25
|7
|2
|86
|22
|14
|3
|0
|45
|7
|11
|4
|2
|41
|15
|Chelsea
|66
|34
|19
|9
|6
|68
|29
|8
|5
|3
|32
|18
|11
|4
|3
|36
|11
|Arsenal
|63
|34
|20
|3
|11
|54
|41
|11
|2
|4
|28
|15
|9
|1
|7
|26
|26
|Tottenham
|61
|34
|19
|4
|11
|59
|39
|11
|1
|5
|34
|19
|8
|3
|6
|25
|20
|Manchester U.
|58
|36
|16
|10
|10
|57
|52
|10
|5
|4
|32
|22
|6
|5
|6
|25
|30
|West Ham
|52
|35
|15
|7
|13
|53
|46
|9
|4
|5
|31
|24
|6
|3
|8
|22
|22
|Wolves
|49
|34
|15
|4
|15
|33
|32
|7
|2
|8
|18
|19
|8
|2
|7
|15
|13
|Brighton
|44
|35
|10
|14
|11
|34
|42
|3
|7
|7
|12
|22
|7
|7
|4
|22
|20
|Newcastle
|43
|35
|11
|10
|14
|40
|56
|7
|6
|5
|24
|27
|4
|4
|9
|16
|29
|Leicester
|42
|33
|11
|9
|13
|48
|54
|8
|4
|4
|26
|20
|3
|5
|9
|22
|34
|Crystal Palace
|41
|34
|9
|14
|11
|45
|42
|5
|8
|4
|25
|17
|4
|6
|7
|20
|25
|Aston Villa
|40
|33
|12
|4
|17
|44
|46
|6
|3
|7
|26
|25
|6
|1
|10
|18
|21
|Brentford
|40
|35
|11
|7
|17
|41
|52
|6
|3
|8
|18
|19
|5
|4
|9
|23
|33
|Southampton
|40
|35
|9
|13
|13
|41
|58
|6
|7
|5
|22
|22
|3
|6
|8
|19
|36
|Leeds
|34
|34
|8
|10
|16
|38
|72
|4
|5
|8
|18
|34
|4
|5
|8
|20
|38
|Burnley
|34
|34
|7
|13
|14
|31
|46
|5
|6
|6
|16
|20
|2
|7
|8
|15
|26
|Everton
|32
|33
|9
|5
|19
|35
|55
|8
|2
|7
|22
|20
|1
|3
|12
|13
|35
|Watford
|22
|34
|6
|4
|24
|32
|69
|2
|1
|14
|16
|41
|4
|3
|10
|16
|28
|Norwich
|21
|34
|5
|6
|23
|22
|71
|3
|3
|11
|12
|34
|2
|3
|12
|10
|37