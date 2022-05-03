Premier League : Manchester United – Brentford 3-0

Redazione 3 Maggio 2022

Il Manchester United ha battuto nel posticipo il  Brentford3-0. Tutti i Risultati e classifica dopo il 35^ turno.

La squadra di Rangnick, passa in vantaggio con Bruno Fernandes, raddoppia con Cristiano Ronaldo con  dal dischetto e chiude poi la pratica con la prima rete di Varane. Lo United si tiene stretto il sesto posto anche se la Champions resta un miraggio: l’Arsenal quarto è a +5 e con due partite in meno.

Giornata Nº 35-Risultati
DataIncontro
30/04/2022NewcastleLiverpool01
30/04/2022Aston VillaNorwich20
30/04/2022SouthamptonCrystal Palace12
30/04/2022WatfordBurnley12
30/04/2022WolvesBrighton03
30/04/2022LeedsManchester City04
01/05/2022EvertonChelsea10
01/05/2022TottenhamLeicester31
01/05/2022West HamArsenal12
02/05/2022Manchester U.Brentford30

Classifica

TotaliIn casaFuori Casa
SquadraPtGVNPRfRsVNPRfRsVNPRfRs
 Manchester City833426538421132250131331348
 Liverpool823425728622143045711424115
 Chelsea663419966829853321811433611
 Arsenal6334203115441112428159172626
 Tottenham6134194115939111534198362520
 Manchester U.58361610105752105432226562530
 West Ham523515713534694531246382222
 Wolves493415415333272818198271513
 Brighton4435101411344237712227742220
 Newcastle4335111014405676524274491629
 Leicester423311913485484426203592234
 Crystal Palace413491411454258425174672025
 Aston Villa4033124174446637262561101821
 Brentford403511717415263818195492333
 Southampton403591313415867522223681936
 Leeds343481016387245818344582038
 Burnley343471314314656616202781526
 Everton323395193555827222013121335
 Watford2234642432692114164143101628
 Norwich2134562322713311123423121037