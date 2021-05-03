Bundseliga – Risultati 31^ Giornata

Il turno numero 31, si chiudera il 12/5 con la sfida Shalke-04-Herta

DataIncontroRisultato
23/04/2021AugsburgColonia23
24/04/2021Union BerlinoWerder Brema31
24/04/2021Mainz 05Bayern Monaco21
24/04/2021FriburgoHoffenheim11
24/04/2021WolfsburgBorussia Dortmund02
24/04/2021Bayer LeverkusenEintracht Frankfurt31
25/04/2021LipsiaStoccarda20
25/04/2021GladbachBielefeld50
12/05/2021Schalke 04Herta  
SquadraPtGVNPRfRsVNPRfRsVNPRfRs
 Bayern Monaco7131225486401140531911143321
 Lipsia643119755525113227118432814
 Wolfsburg57311696543294227137542719
 Eintracht Frankfurt563115115624796033186552929
 Borussia Dortmund553117410664292434178263225
 Bayer Leverkusen50311489513584433216451814
 Gladbach463112109594684431174652829
 Union Berlino463111137473878130174561721
 Friburgo413011811454375431214371422
 Stoccarda393110912525146525236372728
 Hoffenheim36319913455063626213671929
 Mainz 0534309714334943814225461927
 Augsburg33319616314754719254291222
 Werder Brema30317915345134814244572027
 Bielefeld30318617235161912222581129
 Colonia29317816325625818275381429
 Herta26286814344843718262571622
 Schalke 0413302721187623109290411947