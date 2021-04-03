Serie C: Risultati e classifiche Gironi A B e C

La Ternana batte 4-1 l’Avellino matematicamente promossa in Serie B.Una stagione esaltante quella delle ‘Fere’ Rossoverdi guidate da Cristiano Lucarelli.

GIRONE  A 34a giornata

Carrarese-Como 0-1
Albinoleffe-Pro Vercelli 1-3
Grosseto-Giana Erminio 1-1
Pontedera-Pro Sesto 2-2
Renate-Olbia 1-2
Lecco-Pro Patria 0-1
Livorno-Pistoiese 5-0
Novara-Pergolettese 0-0
Piacenza-Lucchese 1-1
Alessandria-Juventus U23 ore 20.30

GIRONE  B 34a giornata

Matelica-Sambenedettese 1-0
Modena-Arezzo 3-1
Gubbio-Carpi 0-4
Legnago-SudTirol 2-3
Virtus Verona-Perugia 0-3
Pesaro-Imolese 2-1
Cesena-Mantova 0-0
FeralpiSalò-Fano 1-2
Ravenna-Fermana 0-0
Triestina-Padova ore 20.30“

GIRONE  C 34a giornata

Casertana-Palermo 2-3
Catania-Viterbese 1-0
Francavilla-Cavese 1-0
Potenza-Juve Stabia 0-2
Teramo-Turris 2-1
Ternana-Avellino 4-1
Vibonese-Bari 0-1
Catanzaro-Bisceglie 1-0
Foggia-Monopoli rinviata
Riposa: Paganese“

Girone A Classifica

PosSquadraGVNPGFGS+/-PT
1 Como3320584837+1165
2 Alessandria3418884526+1962
3 Pro Vercelli34171074528+1761
4 Pro Patria34151183222+1056
5 Lecco34151184531+1456
6 Renate33167104234+855
7 Pontedera341310113734+349
8 Albinoleffe34111493332+147
9 Juventus II32137124542+346
10 Grosseto341111123638-244
11 Pergolettese33127144443+143
12 Novara341012123938+142
13 Piacenza34913124043-340
14 Carrarese331010133134-340
15 Pro Sesto34912132842-1439
16 GIANA Erminio34108163344-1138
17 Olbia31813103840-237
18 Pistoiese3376202345-2227
19 Lucchese34512173456-2227
20 Livorno34711163847-924

Girone B Classifica

PosSquadraGVNPGFGS+/-PT
1 Calcio Padova3421766523+4270 
2 Südtirol34191145824+3468 
3 Perugia34191055829+2967 
4 Modena34186104125+1660 
5 Triestina33141274233+954 
6 FeralpiSalò34158114442+253 
7 Matelica Calcio34157125556-152 
8 Cesena331310104336+749 
9 Sambenedettese331211104140+147 
10 Mantova341211114645+147 
11 Virtus Verona34101593938+145 
12 Gubbio341111123842-444 
13 Fermana34914112835-741 
14 Carpi34911143952-1338 
15 Vis Pesaro34107173649-1337 
16 Legnago Salus34613152942-1331 
17 Fano34516133043-1331 
18 Imolese3478193150-1929 
19 Arezzo34412183059-2924 
20 Ravenna33410192555-3022 

Girone C Classifica

PosSquadraGVNPGFGS+/-PT
1 Ternana3225618024+5681
2 Avellino3219675130+2163
3 Bari3217874827+2159
4 Catanzaro32161063727+1058
5 Catania3215984032+852
6 Juve Stabia32157104133+852
7 Foggia31138103332+147
8 Teramo32111293433+145
9 Palermo30119103433+142
10 Casertana31125144147-641
11 Virtus Francavilla33910143140-937
12 Viterbese Castrense32812123136-536
13 Potenza Calcio3398163446-1235
14 Turris32811133651-1535
15 Monopoli29810113339-634
16 Vibonese32516113135-431
17 Paganese3269172345-2227
18 Bisceglie3259182547-2224
19 Cavese3137211844-2616
20 Trapani00000000