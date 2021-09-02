Vuelta 2021: Roglic, il gigante nelle Asturie

Redazione 2 Settembre 2021 Ciclismo Commenti disabilitati su Vuelta 2021: Roglic, il gigante nelle Asturie

 

 

Lagos de Covadonga, mercoledì 1 settembre 2021 – Primoz Roglic ha vinto a Lagos de Covadonga dopo una pazza tappa 17 della Vuelta 21 che passerà alla storia. La battaglia è stata accesa sin dall'inizio e il ritmo è stato implacabile fino all'arrivo in vetta, dove lo sloveno ha vinto 1'35'' davanti al compagno di squadra Jumbo-Visma Sepp Kuss. Roglic è stato l'unico a seguire Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) quando il colombiano ha stravolto la gara a 61 km dalla fine. Poi è andato da solo a 7,5 km dalla fine. Prende La Roja con un notevole vantaggio su Enric Mas (Movistar Team), a soli quattro giorni dal traguardo di Santiago de Compost



Crediti fotografici: Unipublic / Photogomez Sport